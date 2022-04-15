WNCC softball picks up two wins on Sunday

NORTH PLATTE – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team had a solid day at the diamonds, picking up two wins over North Platte Community College Sunday, April 10 in North Platte.

The first game saw the Cougars get a solid pitching performance from Lexi Butterfield as the sophomore struck out seven and scattered six hits in helping the Cougars to the 11-3 win.

The second game saw WNCC fall behind early and then score runs in the final five innings to get the 12-8 win.

The Cougars got off to a hot start in game one with four runs on just three hits. Victoria Wharton started the day with a single and would later score the first run on a wild pitch. Taylor Klein reached base via a walk and scored the second run on an infield error. Erin Hanafin, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a Bella Mumford ground out for the 3-0 lead. Chloe Cronquist, who singled in the inning, came in to score on a Mackenzie Bakel single for the 4-0 lead.

North Platte added one in the bottom of the first to make it 4-1. WNCC added a single run in the third as Hanafin walked and scored on a 2-out double by Mumford.

The Knights came right back with two in the third inning to make the score 5-3, but that was when WNCC stepped up the defense while plating two runs each in the fourth, sixth and seventh.

The fourth saw DemiRae Woolsey earn a walk and Wharton reach on an error. Woolsey scored on a groundout and Wharton touched home plate on a Klein single.

The sixth saw Wharton reach base on an error and score on a Klein double. Hanafin scored the second run of the frame after she scored on a wild pitch for the 9-3 lead.

Wharton led off the scoring in the seventh as the freshman reached on a double and later came in to score on an error. Bella Coffman ripped a single to score Macyn Hartman with the second run of the inning.

WNCC finished with 11 hits in the contest with two players collecting multiple hits. Wharton led the way with two hits including a double. Wharton also had four runs scored in the contest. Klein also had two hits with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Mumford had the other extra base hit with a double along with two RBIs.

Butterfield went the distance in the game, tossing seven innings in facing just 31 batters, striking out seven, walking one, and allowing six hits.

The second game saw WNCC score a run in the first inning as Morgan Dustin singled in Hartman.

North Platte came back with one in the first and two in the second for a 3-1 lead. WNCC got one back in the third when Wharton scored on a sacrifice fly by Klein.

WNCC took the lead when they scored three in the fourth. Cronquist led off with a single and Bakel reached base after getting hit by a pitch. Cronquist scored on a sacrifice fly from Mumford and Bakel scored on a Wharton single. Wharton scored the third run on a Hartman double for the 5-3 lead.

North Platte came back with two in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 5-5. WNCC decided to pick up the offense even more, scoring seven runs in the final three innings. The fifth saw the Cougars score one run as Dustin scored on a Bakel double.

The sixth saw the Cougars plate four runs. Wharton and Hartman each reached base, and Wharton scored on a Woolsey single and then Hartman scored on the throw for the 8-5 lead. Woolsey later scored on a passed ball. Butterfield plated the fourth run of the inning as she scored on a Bakel groundout.

WNCC added two more in the seventh to make it 12-5. Wharton and Hartman led off with singles. Wharton scored on a Woolsey sacrifice fly and then Hartman scored on a Butterfield sacrifice fly.

North Platte had a rally going in the seventh as the Knights scored three times on four hits and had two on base when the final out was made.

WNCC had 14 hits in the game with Wharton and Dustin each collecting three hits. Wharton was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI, while Dustin was 3-for-4 with a double, run scored, and an RBI.

DemiRae Woolsey had one hit with three RBIs, while Hartman had two hits with a double, three runs scored, and an RBI. Bakel also had a double with two RBIs and a run scored.

WNCC utilized three pitchers as Caley Leslie started and went 2 1/3 innings in allowing four hits, three runs and walking two. DesaRae Woolsey, who earned the win in the circle, went 4 1/3 innings in scattering seven hits, allowing five runs, and striking out three. Katie McMillan came in and got the final out.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they are slated to host conference-leading Northeastern Junior College on Friday and Saturday, April 15-16.

Game 1

WNCC 401 202 2 – 11 8 1

North Platte 102 000 0 – 3 6 6

WP – Lexi Butterfield.

2B – Victoria Wharton, Taylor Klein, Bella Mumford.

Game 2

WNCC 101 314 2 – 12 14 2

North Platte 120 200 3 – 8 11 2

WP – DesiRae Woolsey.

2B – Macyn Hartman, Mackenzie Bakel, Morgan Dustin.