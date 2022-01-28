WNCC tops Air Force Prep

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team received 20 points from Rodney Sawyer and had five players in double figures in registering a 78-70 win over Air Force Prep at Cougar Palace on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“We played as a team for starters,” Sawyer said. “I feel like coach drew up some good plays and we executed.”
The win Tuesday avenged a 97-70 loss to Air Force Prep back in the first weekend of January in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sawyer said the difference between the two games was the team played with more energy Tuesday night.
“I really don’t know what the difference was. I think the energy wasn’t there for starters in the first game. Our team chemistry wasn’t there, but this game, it was all there. It was just all there.”
And a lot of that energy starts with the defensive intensity. When the Cougars were playing tough, they had strong defensive energy.
“Defense wins games and championships,” Sawyer said.
The Cougars led for much of the contest even though there were six lead changes and six ties.
The biggest lead change came in the second half. WNCC held a 42-31 lead at halftime and led 50-35 early in the second half on a Biko Johnson bucket.
The Huskies came storming back to grab a 56-55 lead on a bucket by Solomon Jones with 9:10 to play.
Sawyer said that for them to stop the Prep’s run and taking a big lead was vital in getting the win. That was the turning point of the contest.
“That was huge because all we needed was some energy, some good teamwork, and some passing,” he said. “We just got the dunk going and that was the key.”
After that, the Cougars turned up the intensity, ran off 15 straight points, and led 70-56. Sawyer was the big reason as he flexed his muscle inside and scored 11 straight, including a couple power dunks.
The lead wasn’t safe as the Huskies came back to cut the Cougar lead to 70-63 with about four minutes to play and trailed 73-67 with two minutes left. Johnson hit one of two free throws, and then Air Force Prep came back down the court and nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Cougar lead to 74-70.
WNCC kept playing with intensity as Agwa Nywesh slammed home two points for a six-point lead and then Sawyer hit two free throws to make the score 78-70 to seal the win.
WNCC shot 50% from the field while Air Force Prep shot 43%. Both teams hit free throws as Air Force Prep was 21-of-24 while WNCC was 20-of-26.
Neither team could make 3-pointers as Air Force Prep shot just 15% from the arc (3-of-20) while WNCC was 27% (6-of-22).
The Cougars lost the rebound battle 32-29, but had 13 steals compared to seven for the Huskies.
WNCC was led by Sawyer with 20 points, including five rebounds and four steals. Nywesh was next with 13 points, four assists and seven rebounds. After that, three players finished with 12 points each with Carter Brown, Johnson, and Them Koang. Johnson had a double-double with 10 rebounds in the game.
Air Force Prep had three in double figures. Rytis Petraitis finished with 23 points with eight rebounds while going 12-of-15 from the free throw line. Rashad King tallied 22 points with a 6-for-6 performance from the line, followed by Vincent Brady with 12 points.
WNCC, 12-7, will be back in action this weekend when they host a pair of South Sub-Region contests. Friday, Jan. 28, the Cougars play host to Otero Junior College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader with women’s action beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the men at 8 p.m. Friday night is also WNCC Athletic Hall of Fame induction night when the Cougars induct former player Bernard Garner and distinguished supporters Neal and Lora Blomenkamp/Runza.
WNCC will then host Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday, Jan. 29 with the women starting at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.
Friday’s game with Otero is going to be huge since Otero is leading the South Sub-Region along with NJC with 3-0 marks. Sawyer said they need to play just like they did Tuesday and maybe even a little better to defeat Otero.
“We have to play defense and rebound. That is about it,” he said. “Defense and rebound is the key to winning.”
Air Force Prep 31 39 – 70
WNCC (12-7) 42 36 – 78
WNCC
Rodney Sawyer 20, Agwa Nywesh 13, Carter Brown 12, Them Koang 12, Biko Johnson 12, Chancelor Johnson 3, Turumbil Zaki 2, Carl Thorpe 2, Mamadou Sow 2.
AIR FORCE PREP
Rytis Petraitis 23, Rashad King 22, Vincent Brady 12, Solomon Jones 6, Marcell McCreary 4, Chris Felix 3.