WNCC tops NJC, men fall to North Platte

Amani Brown scored 22 points and Aminata Zie had a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds as the 4th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team used their offensive depth in rolling to their 26th win of the season with the 94-68 win over Northeastern Junior College at Cougar Palace on Monday, Feb. 21.

The contest was the last regular season game for the Cougars, and they wrapped up the regular season with an impressive 26-1 record and going undefeated in the South Sub-Region at 10-0 to earn the No. 1 seed for the South in the Region IX tournament that will begin March 3 in Casper, Wyoming.

The contest was also sophomore recognition night for the 10 academic sophomores.

Payton Fields, one of the sophomores who will have to decide whether to move on to a four-year school or come back for a third year, said the team played well after the slow start.

“I think it was a little rough at the beginning, but we pulled together in the second half,” Fields said.

The Cougars started slow with just 15 first quarter points and only led NJC 15-6 after the first 10 minutes. With the slow start, the Cougars still managed to score 94 points in the win.

Fields said that there are so many players that can score at any given time.

“We have had some games like this before, and we just have trust in our team and eventually we will get the win,” Fields said.

The first quarter was not the most offensive start. The two teams were knotted at 6-6 before the Cougars went on a 9-0 run that saw Fields nail a 3-pointer and make two free throws and Brown make an old-fashioned 3-point play for the lead. Brown had nine of the team's 15 points in the first quarter.

The second quarter saw NJC stay with the Cougars as they trailed by nine points on several occasions including 21-12. That was when Ashley Panem hit back-to-back buckets and Ale’Jah Douglas hit her first points of the game with 4:10 to play on a 3-pointer for a 28-12 lead. WNCC went on to lead 36-20 at the half.

The second half is where the Cougars lit it up offensively, scoring 58 points. At the same time, NJC scored 48 points.

Fields opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and then Brown scored eight straight points, including back-to-back 3-point plays for a 47-24 lead. WNCC led 53-30 before NJC made a brief run to cut the lead to 53-37. That was when Panem got an offensive putback for a bucket and then Douglas hit back-to-back buckets for a 59-37 lead. WNCC led 64-42 after three.

The fourth quarter was back and forth as WNCC managed a couple four-point runs, but everything else was a bucket by WNCC followed by one from NJC as the Cougars won 94-68.

WNCC shot just 43% from the field and just 23% from beyond the arc with seven 3-pointers. NJC shot 31% from the field and 27%from the 3-point arc with six threes.

WNCC had five players in double figures. Brown led the way with 22 points along with four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Zie had a double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds followed by 17 points from Douglas. Also reaching double digits was Panem with 13 points and six rebounds and Fields with 11 points and three 3-pointers.

WNCC won the rebound battle 58-41. After Zie’s 17 rebounds, she was followed by Martrice Brooks with eight boards and Fields with seven.

Douglas also had three 3-pointers along with two blocked shots.

Fields said for the sophomores, this was a special win because after the season, they will have the tough decision of whether to move on or come back for those that can.

“Right now is really tough and some people get the normal college experience, and they just go to school and just worry about winning,” Fields said. “But we are also worried about winning, being recruited and moving on, and we like our team. I like playing with them and it will be hard to let go of them. But it is fun holding on to the memories and what is going on right now. We are just going to stay focused on regionals and nationals. Right now it is tough for me, and I am just going to go with what is best for me. I love it here and I wouldn’t mind coming back, but it is a wait and see.”

The WNCC men's final regular season game against North Platte Community College took place the following night on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Carter Brown scored 19 points and WNCC had three players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the men fell to North Platte 75-67 at Cougar Palace.

WNCC will now travel in a first-round playoff game this weekend. The seedings and opponents for the first-round will be released later this week.

Tuesday was also sophomore recognition for the seven academic sophomores. Brown was one of them along with Jasiya DeOllos, Agwa Nywesh, Turumbil Zaki, Them Koang, Michael Bradley, and Sayo Owolabi.

But, for now, the season isn’t over yet with the playoff game. It seems they will either travel to Trinidad or Lamar for the first-round game and both are teams that the Cougars have beaten.

Tuesday’s game was a tale of two different halves. The first half was a defensive contest with both teams going back and forth. WNCC started with a 10-4 lead behind 3-pointers by Brown and Nywesh. North Platte came back to tie the game at 12-12 with 13:40 to play and took their first lead at 16-14 with 12:13 to play on a bucket by Jevarrick Butler.

WNCC regained the lead momentarily at 31-30 on back-to-back buckets by Brown, including a 3-pointer with 1:26 to play in the half. Butler hit two free throws for North Platte to put the Knights back in front. That was short-lived as Koang had two free throws for WNCC to put the Cougars up 33-32. North Platte hit a bucket with a second left in the half to lead 34-33 at halftime.

The second half saw North Platte score the first six points for a 40-33 lead, and the Cougars couldn’t buy a bucket even though the shots were good looks. Finally, Koang got a shot to go to cut the lead to 40-35, and the Cougars went on a 6-0 run to slice the deficit to a single point at 40-39.

North Platte reloaded with a 6-0 run for a 46-39 lead and led by 13 later on at 57-44. The Knights kept making plays and led 64-48 before the Cougars went on a 10-0 run behind a dunk by Koang and five points from Rodney Sawyer to cut the deficit to 64-58.

North Platte went back in front 72-60 with 2:03 to play but the Cougars continued to fight, cutting the deficit to five points behind Brown and Biko Johnson to trail 72-67. North Platte then made key free throws down the stretch for the win.

WNCC shot 46% from the field and connected on 5-of-20 3-point shots. North Platte shot 52% from the field and did not hit a 3-pointer in six attempts. The difference in the game was free throw shooting where North Platte was 23-of-31 while WNCC was 12-of-17.

The Cougars had three players in doubled figures. Brown, an Ogallala graduate, led all scorers with his 19 points including three 3-pointers. Koang tallied 17 points followed by Sawyer with 16.

Women's game

NJC 6 14 22 26 – 68

WNCC 15 21 28 30 – 94

NJC

Filippa Goula 16, Liana Gkompetzisvili 12, Nailea Nicholas 11, Dalys McGuinnis 9, Bianca Bindzus 9, Hannah Chavez 8, Dalayna Tadolini 3.

WNCC

Amani Brown 22, Ale’Jah Douglas 17, Ashley Panem 13, Payton Fields 11, Aminata Zie 10, Martrice Brooks 9, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo 5, Isabelle Cook 4, Breanna Fowler 2, Yara Garcia 1.

Men's Game

North Platte 34 41 – 75

WNCC 33 34 – 67

NORTH PLATTE

Jevarrick Butler 16, Nico Felici 16, Trevon Dennis 12, Danilo Matovic 12, Nolan Sughroue 6, German Plotnikov 6, Timur Krupalija 6, Caleb Horne 1.

WNCC

Carter Brown 19, Them Koang 17, Rodney Sawyer 16, Biko Johnson 6, Agwa Nywesh 5, Jasiya DeOllos 2, Turumbil Zaki 2.