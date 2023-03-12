Kathy Bresnahan, the coach that led her Iowa volleyball team to a state title after losing their star player before the season to a car crash, will be in Scottsbluff on Monday, April 3, for an inspirational talk.

The Bresnahan presentation will start at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at the link on the WNCC athletic website, wnccathletics.com.

Western Nebraska Community College volleyball coach Binny Canales said this is a very inspirational movie (“The Miracle Season”) and the presentation will be meaningful for anyone.

“I think she is an incredible speaker, and she will talk about everything that happened with her story, the story of her teams and it is very inspiring,” Canales said. “It is special to us, but it could have happened in any sport with the way the team came together, the way she held them together, it was just amazing.”

Bresnahan’s encouragement during the tragic season in 2011 helped remotivate her volleyball team and has been an inspiration to high school and college teams around the states. Bresnahan wrote a book on the happenings called “The Miracle Season,” which was made into a movie starring Helen Hunt and William Hurt.

Bresnahan will talk about the true-life experience when the tragic event happened to their pre-season all-state setter Caroline Found, who was killed in Iowa City, Iowa. Found would have been a senior.

Through a newspaper article, Found was Iowa City West’s setter that led the team to the 4A state title a year ago. She was also a reserve on the school’s softball team.

The accident happened on Aug. 11, 2011, when the moped Found was riding crashed around 9:40 p.m. when she lost control, hit a curb near a curve, striking a tree in the median. Found was returning home from a church youth meeting.

The movie “The Miracle Season” was released in 2018. The Wikipedia article said after the death of Caroline “Line” Found, the team struggled in practice and in games and the hopes of a state title was in jeopardy.

That was when things changed.

“West High struggles in practice and loses their first game badly, still discouraged by Line’s death. Brez runs the team through grueling drills and names Kelley the new captain. Kelley initially struggles in the role but improves as the weeks go by. The team begins to win and is motivated to win the state championship for Line. They need to win the fourteen remaining games to be eligible for the state championship, which they do,” the Wikipedia article stated.

“Before the tournament begins, Kelley receives a gift from Line’s father, that encourages her not just to play for Line, but to ‘Live Like Line.’ At West High, Kelley and boyfriend Alex paint the windows to read ‘Live Like Line.’ T-shirts with the catchphrase are given out to players, staff and fans. The Trojans win the quarter-final game with ease, but struggle to win their semi-final game. They move on to the championship against City High, who are heavily favored to win. Before the game, Brez gives a tribute to Line, deciding not to have a moment of silence, but encourages the crowd to meet someone new, as Line always was kind to everyone. City takes the lead early, but West ties the score and forces the fifth and final game, which the Trojans win. As the crowd cheers, ‘Sweet Caroline’ plays in honor of Line and Kelley holds Line’s picture up high and proud.”

The movie is emotional and shows how a team can respond from tragedy.

“During the closing credits, images, videos and footage show the real-life Caroline Found and her family, Kelley Fliehler, Kathy Bresnahan and the Iowa West High volleyball team,” the article said. “On-screen subtitles show how Caroline Found’s death inspired the real Iowa West High volleyball team to repeat their win for the 2011 Iowa State Championship. The Founds climbed Mount Monadnock. Over 4,000 students from across Iowa attended Line’s funeral. Kathy “Brez” Bresnahan was voted National Coach of the Year for 2011; she retired from coaching in 2014 but remains in contact with the 2011 team.”

Bresnahan has toured the country talking about overcoming adversity, making the people around you better, and promoting kindness. This is one of those presentation’s that will impact everyone. There will be a book signing after the lecture.

This will be night of inspiration for teams, not only volleyball teams, but other teams. The trailer of “The Miracle Season” can be viewed at youtu.be/5WyHB9D2Su0.