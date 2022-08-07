WNCC volleyball has unfinished business as Cougars open practices

It is unfinished business for the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team as they opened fall practices on Tuesday for the coming year.

Last year the Cougars finished just shy of a trip to the NJCAA national tournament, finishing fourth at the regional tournament.

“That is what our sophomores have been saying when we stepped on the court today that it is unfinished business,” Jenna Curtis, an outside hitter from Ogallala, said. “We are trying to make it to nationals this year.”

Curtis is excited to be back on the court to get ready for her sophomore year.

“It feels really good and we have a lot of new players this year so getting connected with them is a whole new level,” Curtis said. “We have a few weeks of practice, but we are ready to go.”

This year things look a little different as the Cougars feature plenty or returning starters as well as a freshman class that has a lot of potential.

“I think this season is way different from last year,” Curtis said. “We have tons of different athletes and people from all over the country and all over the world. We have all-around outside hitters and all-around middle hitters. Everyone is good and there will be a lot of competing on the court this year.”

After the first day of practice on Tuesday, Curtis said it was just a time to mesh with the players and get their feet wet. They did that with an afternoon practice and then a lot of the girls spent Tuesday evening at the Western Nebraska Pioneers game as a team bonding experience.

“The first practice was really fun. We were just getting to know everybody and get our team chemistry built up and make relationships with different people,” Curtis said. “I think the first practice went good and I think we are ready to have a good season.”

WNCC returns seven players from last year’s team and they also have one returner from two years ago that is coming back for a third year and using her COVID year. That player is Alex Hernandez, a 5-8 middle hitter from El Paso, Texas.

The other seven returners include two Nebraska Panhandle players in Curtis, a 5-10 outside hitter from Ogallala, and Jayla Brehmer, a 5-10 outside hitter from Rushville.

Also returning is NJCAA All-American Erica Fava, a 5-10 outside hitter from Placenza, Italy, along with Ale Meoni, a 5-11 rightside hitter from Padova, Italy by way of Houston Texas. Fava also went to high school in Wichita, Kansas.

Other returners include Juliana Oliveira, a 6-0 outside hitter from Ribocoe Pouto, Brazil, Angel Nahinu, a 5-11 middle hitter from Kapolei, Hawaii; Alexis Keoho, a 5-6 setter/defensive specialist from Hauula, Hawaii, and Anakaren Chavez, a 5-3 defensive specialist from Laredo, Texas.

The newcomers this year include nine players including players from Utah, Colorado, and Nebraska. The Nebraska player is 5-4 Megan Bewley of Scottsbluff. The Colorado player is Shae Hardy, a 5-6 setter/defensive specialist from Windsor, and the Utah player is Autumn Bennett, a 6-1 middle/rightside hitter from Sandy, Utah.

The other newcomers include Emmalei Mapu, a 5-8 player from Kakuku, Hawaii; Paige Nakanelua, a 5-4 libero from Honolulu, Hawaii; Shanelle Martinez a 5-9 setter from San Antonio, Texas; Charli Blackman, a 6-0 hitter from Birkdale, Auckland, New Zealand; Maya Angelova, a 6-2 middle hitter from Bulgaria; and Anna Jasinsky, a 5-6 libero from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

WNCC opens the scrimmage season on Aug. 13 when they face South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City and then they open the season for real at the Reiver Classic Aug. 19-20. The team’s first home game is Wednesday, Aug. 24 when they host Eastern Wyoming College at 7 p.m.