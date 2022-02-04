WNCC women capture 20th win

“The key for the big win was for us to make the adjustments that needed to be made from the first half,” the future Clemson guard said. “They were too comfortable defensively and we were out of position. Once we tightened that up, we were able to extend the lead.”

WNCC played well for most of the first quarter. With the score at 5-4, WNCC went on a 12-0 run to lead 17-4 behind 3-pointers by Douglas and Henry and back-to-back buckets by Zie. WNCC led 24-10 late and then allowed Trinidad to get back into the contest with a 9-0 run to slice the lead to 24-19. Ashley Panem put some momentum going into the second quarter as she hit a 3-pointer to end the first 10 minutes with the 27-19 lead.

The second quarter saw Henry bury two more threes and Douglas get back-to-back hoops for a 34-22 lead. WNCC led 39-24 on two Yara Garcia free throws, and that was when the Trojans put together a mini 10-0 run to cut the Cougar lead to 39-34 with 3:35 to play in the first half.

Zie stopped the run with a bucket, and then Henry buried her fifth three of the half for a 44-34 lead. WNCC led 48-36 at halftime.