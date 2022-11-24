WNCC women drop two at Casper Classic

CASPER, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team battled two Top 15 ranked teams, but in the end it wasn’t enough as the Cougars fell to Casper College and Salt Lake Community College in the Casper Tip-off Classic in Casper, Wyoming over the weekend.

WNCC opened the tournament with a spirited game against Region IX north and defending Region IX champions Casper on Friday and were within striking distance at halftime, trailing 32-28 even though WNCC was playing short-handed on the night and still competed against the ranked T-Birds.

The Cougar women held a 5-4 lead on a Mackenzie Joseph bucket. Casper then went on a 10-0 run to lead 14-5 and later 19-9 before WNCC came back on an Ola Duda bucket and a Joseph trey to trail 19-14. Casper led after one period 21-14.

The second quarter saw the Cougars outscore Casper in the first half of the second period as Yara Garca had three points, Joseph had a trey and Shiho Isono had a steal and bucket to bring WNCC to within 25-22.

Casper went back up 29-22 and led 32-23 before WNCC got the last buckets of the half to trail 32-28.

The third quarter started out as Casper nailed a trey and before Garcia had one of her own. The T-Birds then went up 42-31 and kept the 10-point margin, leading 59-49 after 30 minutes of play.

WNCC opened the fourth quarter hot as Joseph scored the first five points and then Faith Walker had an old-fashioned 3-point play to cut the lead to 59-55.

Casper rebounded and went up 72-58 and never let the Cougars back to within single digits the rest of the way.

Field goal shooting was the difference as Casper shot 49% from the field and buried 12 3-pointers while WNCC shot 39% and made just seven treys.

Joseph led the Cougars with 21 points including three 3-pointers while Garcia and Duda each had 11 points. Garcia had two treys.

After that contest, the Cougar women then had to battle Salt Lake Community College, a team that was ranked No. 15 coming into the tournament. The Bruns defeated Casper in overtime the day before and on Saturday when WNCC got Salt Lake, the Cougars were leading the ranked Bruins at halftime 33-32, but a big third quarter gave Salt Lake the 74-65 win.

The Cougars finished the contest with four players in double figures and committed just 13 turnovers to Salt Lake’s 21.

The Cougars were led by Duda with 21 points. The freshman also had a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds in the contest.

The Cougars and Salt Lake hooked up in a back and forth first quarter as Salt Lake registered an 18-17 lead after the opening quarter.

The second quarter was WNCC’s as the Cougars showed plenty of fire outscoring the Bruins 16-14 to hold a 33-32 lead at halftime.

It was the third quarter where Salt Lake made a run and it was a late run as the Bruins outscored the Cougars 25-11 to hold a 57-44 lead after three periods.

The fourth period was close, and WNCC outscored the Bruins. Still, the Cougars couldn’t make up the deficit in falling 74-65.

WNCC shot 37% from the field and made four 3-pointers. Salt Lake shot 50% and also made four treys. Free throw shooting was also equal as Salt Lake was 12-of-20 from the stripe while the Cougars were 11-of-16.

Duda had 21 points to lead the team followed by Garcia with 15 and Isono and Owen with 11 points each.

The Cougars hosted the EWC Lancers on Tuesday, Nov. 22, winning 83-55. The team will head to the McCook Thanksgiving Classic on Friday, facing Fort Scott Community College at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, November 18

WNCC 14 14 21 22 – 71

Casper 21 11 27 26 – 85

WNCC

Mackenzie Joseph 21, Ola Duda 11, Yara Garcia 11, Faith Walker 9, Jayla Owen 8, Shiho Isono 8, Emmie Persson-Bandh 3.

Saturday, November 19

WNCC 17 16 11 21 – 65

SLCC 18 14 25 17 – 74

WNCC

Shiho Isono 11, Jayla Owen 11, Yara Garcia 15, Mackenzie Joseph 7, Ola Duda 21.