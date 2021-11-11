WNCC women top Northwest

The 14th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to outscore the Northwest Trappers 21-6 for a 39-26 lead at halftime on the way to the 82-62 win.

Northwest led 20-18 after one period. The second quarter was the Cougars as the defense stepped it up, holding the Trappers to just six points. In the meantime, WNCC went in front 21-20 on an Ashley Panhem bucket. Northwest went back in front at 26-25. That was when WNCC went on a 14-0 run led by Shanti Henry’s back-to-back buckets including a three for the 39-26 lead at halftime.

Northwest sliced the lead to 39-31 in the second half before Cougar Shayane Poirot hit a three and Ale'Jah Douglas claimed four points for a 48-33 lead. Northwest battled back to cut the lead to 57-50 on a Brenna Rouane bucket. WNCC's Yara Garcia came back for two free throws and Payton Fields closed out the third with a bucket for a 63-50 lead.

WNCC outscored Northwest 21-12 in the final 10 minutes, leading 69-52 on a Fields offensive rebounds.

WNCC shot 39.2 percent while Northwest shot 42 percent. Northwest had seven threes to five for WNCC.