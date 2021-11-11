WNCC women top Northwest

The 14th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to outscore the Northwest Trappers 21-6 for a 39-26 lead at halftime on the way to the 82-62 win.
Northwest led 20-18 after one period. The second quarter was the Cougars as the defense stepped it up, holding the Trappers to just six points. In the meantime, WNCC went in front 21-20 on an Ashley Panhem bucket. Northwest went back in front at 26-25. That was when WNCC went on a 14-0 run led by Shanti Henry’s back-to-back buckets including a three for the 39-26 lead at halftime.
Northwest sliced the lead to 39-31 in the second half before Cougar Shayane Poirot hit a three and Ale'Jah Douglas claimed four points for a 48-33 lead. Northwest battled back to cut the lead to 57-50 on a Brenna Rouane bucket. WNCC's Yara Garcia came back for two free throws and Payton Fields closed out the third with a bucket for a 63-50 lead.
WNCC outscored Northwest 21-12 in the final 10 minutes, leading 69-52 on a Fields offensive rebounds.
WNCC shot 39.2 percent while Northwest shot 42 percent. Northwest had seven threes to five for WNCC.
Douglas led the way in scoring with 27 points, five assists and seven steals. Fields also had double figures with 12 points. Amani Brown and Shanti Henry each had nine points.
WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they travel to the Central Wyoming Invite. Northwest stayed in Scottsbluff Tuesday night to play Northwestern Junior College at Cougar Palace.
Women’s Game
Northwest 20 6 24 12 – 62
WNCC 18 21 24 19 – 82
NORTHWEST
Annie Mitzel 8, Kiana Quintero 4, Brenna Rouane 11, Kierra Cutright 5, Nayeli Acosta 18, Darla Hernandez, 14, Tatiana Coleman 2.
WNCC
Ale’Jah Douglas 27, Yara Garcia 4, Amani Brown 9, Aminata Zie 4, Shanti Henry 9, Ashley Panhem 4, Payton Fields 12, Shayane Piorot 8, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo 1, Rashaan Smith 4.