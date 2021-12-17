WNCC's Boggs inks with Wyoming volleyball

Her dedication also helped.

“I worked out a lot,” she said. “I liked to be in the gym all the time, and it takes a lot of work to even play at this level. At WNCC, you have to work to always get better and being in the gym, especially being an under-sized setter. It takes a lot more training because you don’t have the advantage of height."

Boggs had a whirlwind career at WNCC. She played 2020 at Gering High School, helping them to a successful season and was named the Star-Herald Volleyball Player of the Year. She graduated early from Gering in December and enrolled at WNCC in the spring of 2021. She played for the Cougars from January to April, helping them to the national tournament.

“There are definitely some pros and cons to that (playing three straight semesters of competitive volleyball),” she said. “Pros being that I was able to do what I love three seasons in a row. Aside from that, not having the off-season got in the way of the training time that I could have had. I think that having an off-season in Wyoming will be beneficial to me getting better and stronger in the weight room and then to be ready for the season in the fall.”