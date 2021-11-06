WNCC's Elli Winkler experiences trying year

“It was really difficult to not be able to see any of my teammates or be with them in practice every day. My injury caused a lot of pain and limited me to just lying in bed 24/7. It’s really difficult to go from being energetic and active, to injured and on bed rest,” she said. “Although I am slowly recovering, I still have a lot of pain most days. Although I love volleyball and would love to keep playing, for now I need to put my health first and just focus on healing because this injury could affect me for the rest of my life.”

What made this indescribable season memorable for Winkler is the support her teammates have showed her. They have kept her as part of the team, and sophomore night on Oct. 22 against Lamar Community College was truly special as she got to suit up and was made an honorary starter.

“I remember a couple weeks after the injury happened, I went to say hi to everyone at practice, and the love they showed me was so special,” she said. “As soon as I was able to do a little more, I started sitting on the bench at home games and showing support at practices. The most special moment for me was when coach Binny (Canales) suited me up for sophomore night and allowed me to be an honorary starter. Everyone has been really supportive the past couple months and I’m very thankful for this team.”