WNCC's Esports sees plenty of interest

Western Nebraska Community College has a new sport at the college, and it is something a little bit different than the competitive teams of soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.
WNCC is entering the age of video games as it has started an Esports club that will be playing in the NJCAAE organization.
Cy McKim, Esports coach, said he is surprised of recent interest that the students have for Esports.
“I have a multitude of students currently practicing several different games in preparation for the Spring NJCAAE season which we will hopefully be competing in,” McKim said. “We currently have 14 active students practicing eight hours a week for three different game titles.”
Just what is Esports? Esports is the latest gaming experience that is hitting the high schools along with junior colleges and four-year colleges.
“Esports is the world of competitive, organized video gaming,” McKim said. “College Esports is similar to other college athletics in almost every aspect. We practice daily. We have different seasons for different game titles that we compete against other colleges in. We have student leaders, team captains, and scholarship athletes; our student athletes are held to the same standards and expectations as other college sports.”
WNCC decided to jump into the Esports mode last spring and has converted a room in the Williams Building to an Esports gaming room. The room has all the latest computers and lighting to make gaming fun.
“Our Esports room is equipped with incredibly high-end PC’s fitted with NVIDIA RTX 3070s, ASUS 25” 144 HZ UHD monitors, Razer keyboards, mice, and headsets, high-end ergonomic gaming chairs, and 65” LG 4k UHD TV’s we play our console games on,” McKim said.
This year’s team is looking good with participation from several students, a lot coming from word of mouth.
“This semester has been about getting the word out about our new program and recruiting for games from the current student population,” McKim said. “As the news has spread, we have been seeing exponentially more interest every week. I am thrilled with the interest we have gotten and look forward to competing against other schools with our new teams!”
Currently the Esports players are playing a variety of games including Rainbow Six: Siege, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate.
McKim said they are planning on entering some Super Smash Bros: Ultimate tournaments before hopefully joining the NJCAAE in the spring and then competing against junior college teams.
“Our student population seems to be drawn toward first person shooter games and fighting games,” McKim said.
While this year is just getting busy with students taking part in the games, McKim is out recruiting for next year’s team and he said it is going good.
“Recruitment for the fall 2022 school year has just started,” he said. “I have been in contact with all the high school Esports coaches in the state of Nebraska about having their students play for our college. If anyone is interested in the program and wants to learn more, I would love to visit with them about playing for our school."
Right now with 14 players in Esports, it has just as many participants as the basketball and volleyball teams. McKim is excited for the future of Esports at the college.
“We are all incredibly excited about the future of Esports at WNCC,” he said. “Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, and I believe it is only a matter of time before it is a household term, even in Western Nebraska.”
Anyone interested in more information can contact McKim by email at esports@wncc.edu. If anyone would like to visit campus and check out the Esports room, they can schedule a campus visit through wncc.edu.