WNCC's Esports sees plenty of interest

Western Nebraska Community College has a new sport at the college, and it is something a little bit different than the competitive teams of soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.

WNCC is entering the age of video games as it has started an Esports club that will be playing in the NJCAAE organization.

Cy McKim, Esports coach, said he is surprised of recent interest that the students have for Esports.

“I have a multitude of students currently practicing several different games in preparation for the Spring NJCAAE season which we will hopefully be competing in,” McKim said. “We currently have 14 active students practicing eight hours a week for three different game titles.”

Just what is Esports? Esports is the latest gaming experience that is hitting the high schools along with junior colleges and four-year colleges.

“Esports is the world of competitive, organized video gaming,” McKim said. “College Esports is similar to other college athletics in almost every aspect. We practice daily. We have different seasons for different game titles that we compete against other colleges in. We have student leaders, team captains, and scholarship athletes; our student athletes are held to the same standards and expectations as other college sports.”