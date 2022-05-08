Wyoming volleyball players Boggs, Smith to hold volleyball camp at Gering

Gering graduates Macey Boggs and Zoee Smith, who are members of the University of Wyoming volleyball team, will be conducting volleyball camps at Gering High School for the Gering volleyball program in May.

Boggs, who had a whirlwind volleyball career, playing her senior year at Gering and then graduating in December 2020 before playing for WNCC and helping them to the Region IX title in Spring 2021, signed with the University of Wyoming in December.

Smith signed with the University of Wyoming during her senior year back in December 2019.

Now, the two former Bulldogs are united once again at Wyoming and will be bringing their volleyball IQ to the Panhandle to help out up-and-coming volleyball players from around the area as part of the Gering Volleyball Camp.

The camp will run May 23-26 with the high school camp running May 23 and 24 and the fourth through sixth grade camp running May 25 and 26. The cost of the camps are $50 and includes a T-shirt.

“Coach (Amanda) Cochran brought the idea up to us, and Zoee and I were all in,” Boggs said. “We are super excited to be in our high school gym and for the opportunity to give back to the community.”

Boggs and Smith will instruct the camp and give advice on what it takes to become Division I volleyball players. The two former Bulldogs have had a successful spring off-season at Wyoming after the two became teammates once again in January.

“Spring season has been awesome,” Boggs, who is in her first semester at Wyoming, said. “We are learning tons and getting a lot better. Super excited for the fall.”

Smith said this spring has been going really good for the Wyoming volleyball program.

”Spring has been great,” Smith, who has played two seasons at Wyoming, said. “We have really gotten the chance to grow not only individually, but in a team aspect as well, which has been huge for us.”

Smith is a 2020 graduate of Gering and signed with Wyoming out of high school. She played spring of 2021 and fall of 2021 for the Cowgirls. Boggs graduated from Gering in December 2020 and played for WNCC in the spring of 2021 and the fall of 2021 She then graduated early from WNCC in December and enrolled at Wyoming this spring.

The two Bulldogs are making the most of their time at Wyoming. Smith said Division I volleyball is difficult.

“It is definitely not easy, but it is definitely worth it,” Smith said. “It’s fun playing at a level that I never knew I could play at. It has been really eye-opening and definitely an experience I have grown with each year. Overall it has been amazing and I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

For Boggs, her dream has been to play Division I volleyball. Attending WNCC for the entire 2021 calendar year and playing college volleyball twice in 2021 have paid dividends.

“D1 has always been a goal of mine. I am excited to be here and better my skills to help contribute to the program,” Boggs said. “WNCC helped me in more ways than I can say. I would never go any other route. WNCC allowed me to grow my game against very good competition and get used to a faster speed. I was also able to get college game experience before transferring to Wyoming.”

Boggs said she is learning a lot during her spring season at Wyoming considering she never had a spring season because of COVID.

“It is great to finally get a chance to have a spring season. In the spring, I am able to really break down my play and work on changes to get better,” Boggs said. “The spring is the best time to grow. It is also beneficial to be at Wyoming this spring so I can get acclimated to the program before beginning the season this fall.”

The two said that Wyoming volleyball in the fall looks to be successful.

“Next fall is going to be awesome,” Boggs said. “We have a great group of girls and I am excited to see where it will take us. The coaching staff at Wyoming is very good and I know that they will be a huge part of why we are successful in the future.”

Smith, who will be playing her third season at Wyoming, but still has three years to play, said they should be good next year.

“Next fall looks really promising for us,” Smith said. “The team is meshing well and we are really starting to play well together. I am excited to see how it goes.”

Volleyball players that want to learn from Boggs and Smith, can do so by registering at https://bit.ly/ghsvbcamp2022 or contacting Gering volleyball coach Amanda Cochran.

Smith is looking forward to the camp.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who is signing up,” she said. “We cannot wait to see everyone there.”