What are your superstitions?

As an avid sports fan, I’ve seen many a superstition on the courts and playing fields as well as some off the field.
One of my favorites is a little-known outfielder for Cleveland, who played for short bits of three different seasons from 1982-84. Kevin Rhomberg, you see, had an unusual quirk that gave him the compulsion to touch anyone who touched him. Once opposing players found out, you can imagine their compassion for the man. Many would run up and touch Rhomberg, then run away. In fact, one umpire actually had to stop a game briefly because members of the New York Yankees wouldn’t stop touching Rhomberg.
Then there is former Colorado Avalance goaltender Patrick Roy (for those who don’t know, Roy is pronounced Wa - or in the case of an old sportscaster friend of mine in Colorado, Waaah!). Roy would skate backward to his spot in front of the net, believing that it made the net smaller, then he would talk to the pipes, often thanking them when an opponent’s shot clanged off the metal.
For us regular folk, there are many superstitions we hold to, illogical or not.
We’ve likely all heard that breaking a mirror leads to seven years of bad luck. However, in researching this column, I learned of a loophole. Apparently if you take the shards of the mirror and bury them underneath the moonlight, it reverses the curse. Well, except for the poor soul who steps on the broken pieces in the dark because you didn’t bury them far enough down.
Walking under a ladder is said to bring bad luck, but some say this can be reversed as well by immediately walking backward under the same ladder. You’ll know this was ineffective if you trip and fall as you’re making your backward trek.
Again, doing research for this column, I saw a heading that read “Don’t toast with water.” Me being me, the immediate thought was, “Well, duh. That’ll short out the toaster and cause a fire, so that’s more common sense than superstition.” On further review, the phrase refers to the clinking glasses kind of toast, not the browning bread toast. My bad.
There’s always the old itchy hand superstition. According to lore, an itchy left hand means you’re going to be spending or losing money while an itchy right hand means money will be coming in.
The number 13 is a common superstition or fear. In many cases, it’s avoided by hotels as they skip the 13th floor. That’s right, your room on floor 14 is likely actually the 13th floor.
Streets are the same way with 13 often being skipped or used in another form. While Gering has a 13th Street and Scottsbluff has a 13th Avenue, what would be 13th Street in Scottsbluff is either East or West Overland Drive.
The French consider it good luck to step in dog poo, kind of. You have to step in it with your left foot for the good luck to kick in. Stepping in it with your right foot may result in a “life of despair,” according to the French. Me? Stepping in dog poo either way leads to despair and irritation, if only temporary.
Among the many sailor superstitions, it’s bad luck for a ship to set sail on a Friday, to bring anything blue aboard, to stick a knife in the deck, to eat walnuts on board or to say the word pig. I’m not sure who’s sticking a knife in the deck, but if they do it on a Friday while eating walnuts, the ship is surely doomed.
Finally, an old Celtic tradition related to the belief of wood spirits says one should always knock on wood when speaking of bad luck, and knocking on wood helps when speaking of good luck as well.
Knock. Knock.