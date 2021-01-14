What are your superstitions?

Walking under a ladder is said to bring bad luck, but some say this can be reversed as well by immediately walking backward under the same ladder. You’ll know this was ineffective if you trip and fall as you’re making your backward trek.

Again, doing research for this column, I saw a heading that read “Don’t toast with water.” Me being me, the immediate thought was, “Well, duh. That’ll short out the toaster and cause a fire, so that’s more common sense than superstition.” On further review, the phrase refers to the clinking glasses kind of toast, not the browning bread toast. My bad.

There’s always the old itchy hand superstition. According to lore, an itchy left hand means you’re going to be spending or losing money while an itchy right hand means money will be coming in.

The number 13 is a common superstition or fear. In many cases, it’s avoided by hotels as they skip the 13th floor. That’s right, your room on floor 14 is likely actually the 13th floor.

Streets are the same way with 13 often being skipped or used in another form. While Gering has a 13th Street and Scottsbluff has a 13th Avenue, what would be 13th Street in Scottsbluff is either East or West Overland Drive.