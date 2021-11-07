Yesteryears — November 4, 2021

130 Years Ago

Mrs. Nellie M. Richardson was organizing a singing class.

W.H. walker bought the Frank Beers interest in the Hardware store in Gering.

Col. Tom Powers had his face frozen while hazing sheep in a big blizzard.

The firm of Enderly Bros. dissolved partnership, Ed retiring and Fred and Lou remaining.

120 Years Ago

W. J. Merrihew of Hull died.

Mrs. W.R. Akers passed away at her home in Alliance.

Tom Allen of Highland precinct was elected county commissioner.

Construction work was commenced on the Whalen Canal in Wyoming.

110 Years Ago

Union Pacific steel was actually laid in Gering.

Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Capper, a son.

Bonds for the construction of McGrew bridge were voted a Castle Rock and Highland Precincts.

Republicans made a clean sweep of county officers, accept sheriff, to which place Fred O. Aaron was elected. The others who where successful, J.H. Ferguson, county clerk; Fred L. Burns, county treasurer; E.S. Mummau, superintendent; Chas. R. Raymond, commissioner.

100 Years Ago

Capt. A.S. Burns, father of Fred L. Burns, died at Hot Springs, S.D.

F.B. Raser and Ora Martindale bought the Davidson & Irwin Meat Market in Gering.

Emmett A. Folmsbee, member of a family which settled in Creighton Valley in 1886, died.

Married: Wendell E. Westervelt and Miss Anna Matlock; Harvey R. Lippincott and Miss Edna Kellums.

C.E. Goodhand was just finishing his contract of erecting Scotts Bluff County’s fine new courthouse in Gering.

Walter Huffman and Lawrence Day, each five years old, were burned to death in a chicken house fire at Scottsbluff.

90 Years Ago

Albert Johnson, 77, Gering realty man, died.

Courier files show that the city council officially gave lettered streets state names. The numbered streets remained the same, except that Tenth Street became Broadway.

80 Years Ago

The Hested Store in Gering formally opened for business.

Terry Carpenter sold his filling station, refinery and other related property in Scottsbluff to the Consumers Cooperative.

Died: Phillip T. Gatch, Melbeta.

The Courier editor suggested annexation of the industrial area to the north.

Died: Mrs. Isaac Catron, pioneer at Bridgeport.

70 Years Ago

District Judge C.G. Perry was the first to file for re-election.

T.J. Lockwood was re-elected chairman of the Mormon Trail District, Boy Scouts.

Died: Mrs. Frank Sands, pioneer; Mrs. William Reeves, valley old-timer.

60 Year Ago

Mrs. A.N. Mathers of Gering and Mrs. Perle Emery of Scottsbluff returned from an extended tour of the Hawaiian Islands.

Nels A. Sullivan, Gering schools superintendent, was named president-elect of District VI of the Nebraska State Education Association.

Terry Carpenter, western Nebraska political figure, filed for the Nebraska Unicameral. Theodore McCosh of Gering who was serving the 42nd district, indicated he will run for re-election.

Hofrock Bros. TV and Radio Service opened in Gering.

Died: Frank E. Plummer, 76, Bridgeport; Hugh Ridge, 77, Gering; Kate Videtto Peters, 80, Minatare.

50 Years Ago

The chairman and chief executive officer of Great Western United Corp., announced he is hoping to sell the firm’s one time main business, Great Western Sugar Co., to improve GWU cash position.

Sixty-seven Herford bulls were sold by Coulter Herefords at their ranch at Bridgeport for an average of $870. In addition, two heifers were sold for $300 each to Raymond Sutton of Ashby.

Died: Rev. Tobias Schmunk, 78, Greeley, Colo., former Gering minister; Katherine Bauer, Gering; James F. Rice, 62, Scottsbluff; Clifford J. Noyes, 84, LaGrange, Wyo.; Eva Elizabeth Kautz, 88, Gering; Oscar Gehlert, 78, Scottsbluff; L.D. Nelson, 35, Mitchell.

40 Years Ago

The Scotts Bluff County Courthouse and Administration building held an open house following extensive remodeling.

KBTV Channel 9 out of Denver, Colo., came to Gering after receiving 150 calls from area Cornhusker fans complaining that the Nebraska-Oklahoma State game would not be shown.

Gering School Board rejected four bids to repair the high school gym.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners refused to recognize the Communications Workers of America (CWA) as a principal agent.

Ground was broken for the new Frank Implement dealership.

The City of Gering won the 1981 All Nebraska Community Award.

Died: Mollie Richard, 74, Scottsbluff; Amelia “Mollie” Barthuly, 94, Mitchell; Frances Hardesty, 70, Scottsbluff; Paul Blood, 68, Greeley, Colo., former Morrill resident; Louise Jenks, 49, Commerce City, Colo., former Scottsbluff resident; Cecilia Ramirez, 51, Morrill; Mary Stricker, 72, Scottsbluff.

30 Years Ago

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners discussed a possible no-smoking policy for county buildings.

More than 13,000 people attended safety presentations during Operation Lifesaver Week in the county.

Died: Emanuel H. Hersch, 80, Scottsbluff; Leita Caraway, 82, Scottsbluff; Alex Minch, 88, Gering; Dale C. Smith, 72, Scottsbluff; Ruth Stille, 85, Scottsbluff; Rueben Barthuly, 70, Mitchell; Mary M. DeWitt, 88, Mitchell.

20 Years Ago

President Bush’s approval of lower arsenic standards for drinking water could end up costing $4.5 million for Gering alone.

Mayor Starr Lehl was named to the economic development task force.

Following a lengthly discussion with several members of the Panhandle Humane Society, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners agreed to raise their level of support from $12,000 to $20,000.

Dr. George Schlothauer was awarded Fellowship in the American College of Dentists on Oct. 12, 2001 during their annual meeting and convocation in Kansas City, Missouri.

10 Years Ago

The future of Scotts Bluff Tourism will be the topic of a town hall style meeting next week.

Alice Christian of Gering became the first member of the Scotts Bluff Chapter No. 133 Order of the Eastern Star, to receive the Mary E. Imhoff award. She will also celebrate her 105th birthday on Nov. 19.

Vera Dulaney, Scotts Bluff County Clerk and Election Commissioner, is the 2011 recipient of the Meritorious Service Award presented by State John Gale for exemplary service in election administration.

Died: Wesley (Dick) Prohs, 97, Gering; Wilma Witherwax, 79, Gering.