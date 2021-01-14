Yesteryears Jan. 14 2021

130 years ago
Jim Brantner was arrested in Wyoming for cattle stealing.
Births: Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Neighbors, a son; Mr. and Mrs. Sam Lawyer, a son; Mr. and Mrs. Andy McClenahan, a son.
The final proof of Theodore Harshman of Minatare was the best ever made at the Alliance land office. He showed 100 acres active for five years, six buildings and other improvements footing up to $3,000.
120 years ago
The Cochran, Graham and Stewart buildings were totally destroyed by fire.
Joseph M. King, who was the first judge of Scotts Bluff County, died at Willford, age 73.
J.P. Westervelt sustained a broken leg, received while at work on the Wind Springs Ranch.
110 years ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. Walsh, a daughter.
C.M. Looney left Gering to become a traveling salesman.
Ed Vandenburg was building a new structure for the Ideal Laundry at Scottsbluff.
100 years ago
Independent Lumber Company at Scottsbluff sold out to Cook and Carmean.
J.N. Shivley was purchasing right of way for the Union Pacific extension west of Haig.
H.F. Parsons resigned from the reclamation service to become manager of the Farmers Canal.
Bricklayers and plasterers formed a union for the valley with headquarters in Gering.
90 years ago
E.S. Kennison, who killed Sam D. Cox at Minatare in 1906, served a prison term and was released, died at Oshkosh.
Jordan medal awarded to B.F. Gentry as oldest member of the local Masonic Lodge.
80 years ago
Billy Ehrman won second place honors at National Western Livestock Show with his Angus calf awarded reserve grand champion.
Henry Schneider was the top Gering district beet grower with an average yield of 24,87 tons to the acre.
Grandma Nancy Ware observed her 100th birthday.
70 years ago
A test oil well came in a gusher on the W.W. Downer land in Banner County to open up a huge drilling field.
Mrs. George Myers was appointed the first female member of the Nebraska Board of Pharmacy Examiners.
Master Sgt. Ray Wilson of Gering was reported killed in action in Korea, as was Master Sgt. Carl J. Danielson, also of Gering.
60 years ago
Les C. Atkins, longtime Gering National Bank official, resigned to take a position with the First National Bank at Torrington.
Jack Wellman swept individual honors in regional archery shoot at North Platte.
Lee Vohland was elected chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners.
Harley Tanner was installed as master of Gering Masonic Lodge.
Charley Jones re-elected president of North Platte Valley Lamb Feeders Association.
A new 300-gallon tank fire truck was authorized by the fire board, according to Fire Chief, Melvin McKee.
50 years ago
Roger L. Herdt, became Nebraska manager for United Telephone Company of the West.
Mrs. Olive Farnsworth received a 50 year member pin at the regular meeting of the Eastern Star, Scotts Bluff Chapter 133, Gering.
Rena Mackrill, general manager of the Greater Scottsbluff Chamber of Commerce since 1968, resigned.
40 years ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners elected C.A. Thomas chairman at reorganization meeting.
A Downtown Improvement and Development Workshop was held to discuss ways to enhance the economic viability and physical appearance of downtown Gering.
Joseph Gable of Gering, celebrated his 105th birthday at Bel Air Manor.
Five outstanding Hunter Safety Instructors from the Gering area received recognition by Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioner Jim McCole. They were Dennis Kelsey, Steve Fegler, Doug Walleson, Lawrence Utter and Elga Wilder.
30 years ago
Members of the Gering City Council authorized the purchase of three properties along 10th Street for use in building the new convention center.
The Gering School Board voted for freshman athletes to be allowed to play varsity sports.
20 years ago
After interviewing three candidates for city administrator, the Gering City Council decided to start the search over. The favorite among the three candidates interviewed withdrew his name from consideration, and the council decided to seek more candidates than the two remaining.
Officials were working to determine the identity of remains of a body found on property south of Melbeta. The remains appeared to be female. Beyond that, little else was known, including identity, cause of death and how long the remains had been there.
Gering cheerleaders Katie Shriver and Kendra Block were among about 1,800 on the UCAA All-Star National Team that went to London to march in the Millennium Parade.
10 years ago
The Gering City Council was debating e-mail use as it relates to quorum restrictions. The debate centered on whether e-mail discussion in responses to information provided in e-mails could be considered a quorum, violating public meeting laws.
Temperatures reached -7 F in Gering.
Died: Barbara Jones, 69, Gering; Charles McKee, 79, Chadron, formerly of Scottsbluff; Nathalie “Molly” Meier, 94, Scottsbluff; Donald Rein, 74, Gering; Rowland “Rollie” Schick, 76, Gering; Velma Schnepel, 101, Scottsbluff; Birdeen Zier, 89, Gering.