Yesteryears Jan. 14 2021

Joseph Gable of Gering, celebrated his 105th birthday at Bel Air Manor.

Five outstanding Hunter Safety Instructors from the Gering area received recognition by Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioner Jim McCole. They were Dennis Kelsey, Steve Fegler, Doug Walleson, Lawrence Utter and Elga Wilder.

30 years ago

Members of the Gering City Council authorized the purchase of three properties along 10th Street for use in building the new convention center.

The Gering School Board voted for freshman athletes to be allowed to play varsity sports.

20 years ago

After interviewing three candidates for city administrator, the Gering City Council decided to start the search over. The favorite among the three candidates interviewed withdrew his name from consideration, and the council decided to seek more candidates than the two remaining.

Officials were working to determine the identity of remains of a body found on property south of Melbeta. The remains appeared to be female. Beyond that, little else was known, including identity, cause of death and how long the remains had been there.