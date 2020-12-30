2020: A year unlike any other

The 2020-2021 school year began on August 14th, a few students and staff members chose to wear masks but a school-wide mask mandate was not issued until October.

It was up in the air as to whether or not high school sporting events would be held or not. Professional and college teams were playing games to empty or mostly empty stadiums and arenas. Restrictions were put into place to protect high school athletes and those in attendance. Whether that meant that home and away spectators were kept separate or in some cases no spectators were allowed at all.

As we bring in 2021 we will continue to see many of these restrictions. We are all encouraged to wear masks where social distancing is not possible. Hand washing and proper hygiene have never been more prevalent. A lot of stores require masks to be worn. Some businesses remain closed and we have no doubt not seen the end of having to quarantine.

After the wild ride that was 2020, many people are wondering what 2021 will have in store.

In the first half of the year, vaccine distribution will surely take center stage.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of human history. Will things ever return to “normal”? Or are we forever stuck with this “new normal”?

Whatever the case, we as a community will continue to support and build each other up. Cheers to a better year in 2021.

