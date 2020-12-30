2020: A year unlike any other

We saw our nation and the world change this year. There is no simple way to sum up this year. Tumultuous, terrifying, wearisome. Resilient, heroic, hopeful … not only because of the pandemic but also due to heightened concerns over racial injustice and climate change.
We may have already forgotten but even from the beginning 2020 was brought in with hardships as much of Australia was burning up.
46 million acres burned in Australia before the fires were put out in March. The fire that raged for nearly 80 days burned nearly 6,000 buildings including nearly 3,000 homes and displacing or killing nearly 3 billion animals—a devastating biodiversity loss for the country.
Here in Hemingford however, things were looking bright in January! The Box Butte County Fair Headliner was announced as Ned LeDoux; son of the famous entertainer Chris LeDoux. The exciting news spread across the state through Facebook.
The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new business downtown with a ribbon cutting. Owner Marcie Thomas had been successfully operating MC Signs & Decals from her home but she and her husband Chris thought it was time for a store front. The business recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.
Crews began constructing the Hemingford Solar Field in early January as well. Very exciting news for those that had worked hard to make the project happen for our small community.
The Hemingford Bobcat Boys Basketball team had a record of 5-4 in January of 2020. “We have been kind of trying to find ourselves,” said Head Coach Brennan Vogel in the middle of last year’s season. “Feeling out what type of team we are going to be; I think we have settled on a defensive team. We still need to get better at attacking on offense while we keep progressing as a defense.”
Hemingford Wrestler Emma Gomez made history as one of over 130 girls from across Nebraska to compete in the first ever Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament. Gomez received a Runner-Up medal for her weight class.
Gomez is a senior at HHS this year and we are excited to see what she accomplishes this wrestling season.
A fun BINGO Family Night fundraiser was held in the gym to raise funds for World Strides. The event raised over $2,500 for the junior class trip to Washington, D.C.
Area FCCLA students competed in the STAR Competition; all of the Hemingford High Students qualified for the State Competition.
It was announced that BRAN (Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska) would be kicking off the 2020 race here in Hemingford. This would have been the 40th year for the event that would have taken place in June. BRAN committee members met a number of times to discuss fun things that our community could do to make the start of the race a memorable experience.
Little Garden Child Care hosted an Open House in February. Owner Sarah Lilley was excited to show off her new location at 420 Cheyenne Ave. This location was formerly New Image salon.
Little did we know that March of 2020 would mark the beginning of our whole world being flipped upside-down.
We would start to hear about a new virus called COVID-19 or the coronavirus. So little was known about this fast spreading, highly contagious, deadly virus.
We began seeing cases in Nebraska in March of 2020 and on March 13th President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a National Emergency.
Life came to a standstill as our nation was ordered to lockdown. From toilet paper hoarding to limits on gatherings and travel bans many of us were at a loss of where life was going to go from here.
On Tuesday, March 10th students of Hemingford Public Schools left the building for Spring Break. Little did they know they would not be returning to the building to finish out the 2019-2020 school year. To keep the students and staff members safe from the coronavirus, the HPS Board started with some time off until March 31st when the Panhandle Public Health District announced that all Nebraska Panhandle schools were to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
Like the rest of the country, Hemingford students were thrown into a world of online learning.
“The seniors don't get the experience the things they should be experiencing,” said HPS Superintendent Charles Isom in an article from the April 2nd Ledger. “Prom, graduation, speech meets, track meets, golf meets--those things cannot be replaced. I hope that as we develop a plan for graduation, that we can somehow help them with some of the loss.”
Fast forward to now, 2020 is on track to be the deadliest in U.S. history with a total of more than 3 million deaths expected by the end of December, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that preliminary numbers suggest the U.S. will have at least 3.2 million deaths by the end of 2020, about 400,000 more than in 2019.
By December 21, 2020 Nebraska could account for 1,521 of those 3.2 million coronavirus related deaths. 114 of those deaths occurred right here in the Panhandle.
Words such as “quarantine,” “closed,” “cancelled,” “paused,” and “postponed” were thrown around like never before.
Many of our community staples were cancelled due to the pandemic. Perhaps the biggest event was Alumni Weekend; however, BRAN, Bands on the Butte, and the Hemingford Chamber Banquet were also cancelled.
Meets everywhere were held electronically over ZOOM and businesses were forced to shut down in order to “flatten the curve”.
All non-essential business such as restaurants, salons, and bars were ordered to close their doors.
As a nation we were forced to lock-down. Hemingford and other communities found ways to stay connected. Rainbows and teddy bears were put into windows of homes to let others knows that they were not alone. Hemingford citizens went on a community wide rainbow hunt as a way to get out of their homes and go for a walk or drive.
A favorite past time from years ago was brought back in Alliance as a way to keep the community connected. Hundreds of vehicles lined up every weekend to “Cruise the Butte”. Cruisers enjoyed honking and waving at neighbors from the safety of their own vehicles.
In May the toilet paper hoarding turned to ground beef hoarding. Table Top Meats and Mike Raben at Raben’s Market worked hard to keep up with the demand; grinding more hamburger daily than ever before.
The Hemingford Public School Board decided that while other schools were canceling their graduation ceremonies they would find a way to have their safely. For the first time in HPS history, graduation was held at the football field with only parents and siblings being allowed to attend. The one vehicle per high school graduate was a challenge for some but the event was broadcasted live over the internet for those that could not attend.
HHS Grads paraded through the streets of Hemingford following graduation so that residents and other family members could congratulate them while social distancing.
Social distancing… a brand new term that was on everyone’s lips; the term means to keep a safe distance between yourself and other people who are not form you household. The “safe distance” was determined to be at least 6 feet. Circles, squares and other markers that were spaced 6 feet apart popped up in gas stations and grocery stores everywhere to remind customers to social distance.
Summer came and with restrictions still put into place the Hemingford Community Pool was like most other area pools and remained closed for the 2020 season. Nebraska Game and Parks even put restrictions on camping causing Nebraska tax payers to protest.
On June 5th, the community of Hemingford mourned the loss of Dale Wood; a community staple and the man that helped build Hemingford as we know it. His funeral was on June 10th but due to COVID restrictions only a limited number of family was allowed to attend so Hemingford citizens lined the route from the church to the cemetery to pay their respects.
Summer time in Nebraska is a time for county fairs. Due to the pandemic, those community staples were cancelled in most counties around the state. The Box Butte County Fair Board worked diligently with Panhandle Public Health to work out a way for the 2020 BBC Fair to happen with some restrictions. Numbers were down as the fear of the virus loomed … however, those in attendance made it a memorable one as it was the most profitable year for Box Butte County 4-H’ers.
The 2020-2021 school year began on August 14th, a few students and staff members chose to wear masks but a school-wide mask mandate was not issued until October.
It was up in the air as to whether or not high school sporting events would be held or not. Professional and college teams were playing games to empty or mostly empty stadiums and arenas. Restrictions were put into place to protect high school athletes and those in attendance. Whether that meant that home and away spectators were kept separate or in some cases no spectators were allowed at all.
As we bring in 2021 we will continue to see many of these restrictions. We are all encouraged to wear masks where social distancing is not possible. Hand washing and proper hygiene have never been more prevalent. A lot of stores require masks to be worn. Some businesses remain closed and we have no doubt not seen the end of having to quarantine.
After the wild ride that was 2020, many people are wondering what 2021 will have in store.
In the first half of the year, vaccine distribution will surely take center stage.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of human history. Will things ever return to “normal”? Or are we forever stuck with this “new normal”?
Whatever the case, we as a community will continue to support and build each other up. Cheers to a better year in 2021.