Box Butte County Commissioner McGinnis resigns for health reasons

The Box Butte County commissioners accepted the resignation of newly reelected Commissioner Mike McGinnis at their first meeting of the new year.

McGinnis was hospitalized in March 2022 after a severe stroke. He later resumed his duties alongside Commissioners Steve Burke and Trish Johnston, but for health reasons chose to step down as his new term began this week.

“I enjoyed my eight years on the board,” McGinnis said. “I’m celebrating the eight years, but I still have a little trouble with speech from the stroke.”

Reorganization of the now two-person board was conducted, reinstating Steve Burke as chairman and naming newly elected Brett Ditsch as vice chairman.

Former Commissioner Johnston was in the audience.

Applicants are being sought to fill the vacancy on the County Board. Applicants must be registered voters and residents of Box Butte County.

Those interested in seeking the appointment must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the county clerk by 4 p.m. Jan. 31. Selected applicants will be interviewed in a public meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 9. The county attorney, clerk and treasurer will conduct the interviews.

Committee appointments were kept the same for Burke. Ditsch accepted the appointments that Johnston had held, and the two split those that McGinnis had held.

The board voted in favor of retaining each of the appointed positions: Barb Keegan, road superintendent; Brett Lauder, weed superintendent; Mike Johnson, zoning administrator; and Sarah Foland, veterans service officer. Scott Bosse’ will remain county surveyor on an as-needed basis.

Road Superintendent Barb Keegan noted that the one- and six-year road hearing will be conducted at the courthouse Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

During her report to the board, Keegan spoke of the impact that the snowstorms in December had on the Road Department.

“Right now, we have 1,106 hours of labor as well as machine time. This is no overtime or fringe benefits, it’s just straight salary, broken down for FEMA for a total of $123,937,83,” said Keegan.

She also presented the fuel bids to the board for consideration.

“December of 2022 the department consumed 7,372.3 gallons of diesel fuel. Our last 30,000-gallon contract lasted from Feb. 16 to Sept. 9,” said Keegan.

Bids were discussed and the bid from Westco was accepted.

Snow removal was discussed during the building and grounds report from Lori White.

“We drew around the boundaries for Flannel Brothers compared to Woods, but we’re still having a few issues because we don’t know what the legality is on our crosswalks and gutters to clear out those drains; they’re stuffed clear full,” said White. “They’re technically in the street, which means the city, but they aren’t getting the job done. At this point I need to know if you want me out there clearing the drains or if you want Flannel Brothers doing that.”

Burke said he and White would be meeting with Flannel Brothers owner Patrick Hartman later to discuss snow removal.