Box Butte County Fair Board Receives Heart of 4-H Award

The Box Butte County Junior Leaders 4-H Club made a surprise presentation to the Box Butte County Fair Board to kick off January’s Fair Board meeting.
The Junior Leaders group presented the Board with the Heart of 4-H Award. President of the BBC Junior Leaders, Wade Sanders along with seven other members of the Junior Leaders were there to award the group with a custom plaque for the board as well as individual plaques for each member.
“Well as all of you know, we made it through 2020, and although it took away our achievement night, the 4-H Junior Leaders would like to present an award tonight,” said Sanders.
“Given the crazy and unexpected year last year, much of the 4-H community began to wonder what was ahead. However, there’s a group of people who have always led and served the county continuously through the years. It is a group who plans non-stop and makes important decisions year round concerning Box Butte County 4-H. Given this past year’s situations and circumstances, this particular group had the baring task of figuring out how to handle fair and everything that comes with it. This group of individuals kept an open mind and thought of ideas and ways to still accomplish the end goal of fair. The group never gave up on planning out the steps and the process to make their goal happen.”
“When other counties took the shortcut and their events and fairs did not happen, this group did the exact opposite. They buckled down and strived to find solutions to make our fair happen. This group of individuals understood the importance of the 4-H youth projects and just how much these projects mean to the youth of our county. They showed the 4-H community strong signs of leadership, heart, strength, bravery, and courage!”
“Without the hard work, desire, and dedication of this group of individuals, the 2020 Box Butte County Fair would not have happened,” Sanders continued. “Tonight we would like to recognize and present the Heart of 4-H Award to the Box Butte County Fair Board.”
“The Heart of 4-H award is an award to recognize county 4-H leaders or parents who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to support 4-H members develop those skills. The Junior Leaders organization is proud to say that the Fair Board is well deserving of this award”
“Thank you all for your dedication, hard work, and commitment over the years and especially this past year. The work you guys do does not go unnoticed; we greatly appreciate everything you do for 4-H and this amazing County.”
The Board thanked the Junior Leaders for the recognition and plaques.