Box Butte County Fair Board Receives Heart of 4-H Award

The Box Butte County Junior Leaders 4-H Club made a surprise presentation to the Box Butte County Fair Board to kick off January’s Fair Board meeting.

The Junior Leaders group presented the Board with the Heart of 4-H Award. President of the BBC Junior Leaders, Wade Sanders along with seven other members of the Junior Leaders were there to award the group with a custom plaque for the board as well as individual plaques for each member.

“Well as all of you know, we made it through 2020, and although it took away our achievement night, the 4-H Junior Leaders would like to present an award tonight,” said Sanders.

“Given the crazy and unexpected year last year, much of the 4-H community began to wonder what was ahead. However, there’s a group of people who have always led and served the county continuously through the years. It is a group who plans non-stop and makes important decisions year round concerning Box Butte County 4-H. Given this past year’s situations and circumstances, this particular group had the baring task of figuring out how to handle fair and everything that comes with it. This group of individuals kept an open mind and thought of ideas and ways to still accomplish the end goal of fair. The group never gave up on planning out the steps and the process to make their goal happen.”