Celebrating the Miracle

As we celebrate the miracle that took place in a simple manager so many Christmases ago, we are filled with a sense of peace, joy, contentment and love that we want to share with all of our good friends and neighbors in our community.

The Madonna and Child for the 2020 Christmas Edition of The Ledger are Samantha and Ronan Milne.

Caleb and Samantha (Sammy) Milne along with their 3-year-old son Liam welcomed baby Ronan James Milne into their family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:10 p.m. He weighed 9 lbs 5 oz and measured 21 inches long.

Ronan’s grandparents are: Jim and Tami Milne of Hay Springs; Jenna Grant and Ron Smith of Gillette, WY; Dave Huss of Alliance; Bob and Bettina Larson of Fort Collins, CO.

Great-grandparents are: Carri and Ed Parker of Fort Collins; Don and Ginger Larson of Green Valley, AZ; Kenn and Charlotte Lutz of Trinidad, CO; Bob Grant of Parachute, CO; Sheila and Moose Walker of Alliance; Rob and Kathy Huss of Hemingford; Linda and Jim Milne of Creighton; Bonnie and Gary Housh of Hay Springs.