Entertainment, Theme Announced for the 2021 Box Butte County Fair

During the first Box Butte County Fair Board Meeting for 2021, the Board deliberated the theme for the upcoming 96th Box Butte County Fair.
“Tails, Trails, & Tales of the Box Butte County Fair” was selected as the theme for the upcoming fair. Dates for the 2021 BBC Fair events will be August 4-8.
The Board hopes that some past board members and past 4-H members will come forward and share their “tales” of the fairs from the past. If you are interested in sharing your story feel free to contact a board member or email the Ledger at Kay.Bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.
The Ledger is proud to announce that this year’s main act will be Chancey Williams.
Chancey Williams is a rising neo-traditional country music sensation that recently released his highly anticipated new album, 3rd Street, at no. 5 on the iTunes Country Albums chart.
Produced by country music hitmaker Trent Willmon, the 13 track full-length album is sure to resonate with country music fans of all ages from the reminiscent throwback tune “College,” to upbeat anthems like “The World Needs More Cowboys” and “Fastest Gun in Town” to raw, stripped-down ballads like “Let It Go” and “Wyoming Wind.” Gritty two-stepping tracks “Outlaws” and “One More For the Road” are sure to get boots spinning out on the dance floor this fall.
In an album review by SavingCountryMusic.com it states, “If you take your country music traditional, but still want some drive and hooks to get the heart pumping and have a good time to—and especially if like it when your country comes with a Western and cowboy flavor—Chancey Williams is serving up just what you want straight out of Wyoming with his latest record 3rd Street. A true rodeo cowboy who’s competed as a saddle bronc rider for years, Chancey Williams holds the unique distinction of being the only guy since Chris LeDoux to both ride and perform in the biggest rodeo competition of them all—Cheyenne’s Frontier Days. Chancey brings his real-world experiences to both lively songs and sentimental ballads that show off a sincere passion for country and Western while satiating a range of emotions for the audience. Think Aaron Watson, but perhaps a bit more on the narrow path of country music sonically. Chancey Williams is what popular country music should sound like in 2020. Its appeal is easy and its audience is wide, but it’s substantial enough to not feel like a guilty pleasure.”
Chancey Williams will no doubt be bringing his “cowboy flavor” to the Box Butte County Fair Grandstands on Saturday, August 7th. Head to the bbcofair.com website to purchase your tickets now.
Other Grandstand Events planned will be the Family Fun Night/Junior Rodeo, Queen Contest, Chore Relays, Truck and Tractor Pull, and the Demolition Derby will once again close out the Fair.
If you are interested in volunteering to help with any of these events please contact a Fair Board Member.
Some of the things also discussed during the meeting:
“We were in the minus on the 31st of December then on the 2nd of January Rich and I got a call that we could go with the $5,000 in advance to get caught up,” said President Ron Henzler. “We are in a lot better shape than we were last year.”
“For being 2020, where we ended up, and what we had to work with I think we are ok,” said Alaina Schaneman.
Dave Timmons went before the Board to ask about the Junior Rodeo. He stated that he would help with the event in any way he could.
Board member Jake Frost thanked Timmons for his efforts in keeping the Junior Rodeo going.
“This is all for the kids so events like that mean a lot,” said Henzler.
“It’s a lot of hard work that you guys do but you do a good job and I know it’s a thankless job,” said Timmons.
The Board also discussed that there will continue to be no alcohol consumption allowed in the Barn, no sheep shearing is to be done in the barn and all 4-H’ers must be actively involved in preparing their animals for show/sale.
The next Fair Board meeting will be held on February 18th at 7 p.m. in the Multipurpose Hall at the Fair Grounds.