Entertainment, Theme Announced for the 2021 Box Butte County Fair

In an album review by SavingCountryMusic.com it states, “If you take your country music traditional, but still want some drive and hooks to get the heart pumping and have a good time to—and especially if like it when your country comes with a Western and cowboy flavor—Chancey Williams is serving up just what you want straight out of Wyoming with his latest record 3rd Street. A true rodeo cowboy who’s competed as a saddle bronc rider for years, Chancey Williams holds the unique distinction of being the only guy since Chris LeDoux to both ride and perform in the biggest rodeo competition of them all—Cheyenne’s Frontier Days. Chancey brings his real-world experiences to both lively songs and sentimental ballads that show off a sincere passion for country and Western while satiating a range of emotions for the audience. Think Aaron Watson, but perhaps a bit more on the narrow path of country music sonically. Chancey Williams is what popular country music should sound like in 2020. Its appeal is easy and its audience is wide, but it’s substantial enough to not feel like a guilty pleasure.”