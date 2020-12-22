Festival of Lights Contest

Homes and businesses throughout Hemingford have been beautifully decorated this Christmas season. If you and your family have not taken a moment to go on an old fashion Christmas light cruise now would be a good time to do so.

So many homes are decorated this season perhaps because of the warmer weather or perhaps it was the shot at winning some Hemingford Chamber Bucks.

That's right!

First place winners in both home and business categories won $50 in Hemingford Chamber Bucks and second place winners received $25 in Hemingford Chamber Bucks.

The contest was sponsored by the Hemingford Splash Pad Project in hopes of bringing awareness to the fundraising efforts for the Splash Pad that will be constructed in Hemingford.

“The lights of the town have been amazing,” said Hemingford Splash Pad Project Coordinator Ammie Frost. “It doesn’t seem like Christmas but while driving around looking at everyone’s hard work, we (the Frost family) felt blessed to live in a Village like Hemingford! When you get to hear the stories about the lights that makes your heart melt and appreciate it a little more.”

“So load up the car and take a drive to check out the winners as well as all of the decorations around town,” Frost added.