Gomez takes runner-up at State

Makes Nebraska history as first girl to compete all four years of high school
Last Friday and Saturday, January 29 and 30, Hemingford Bobcat Senior Wrestler Emma Gomez was one of 180 high school girls to compete at the Nebraska State Wrestling Coaches Association Girls state meet held in York. This is the second year the coaches association has hosted the meet due to the sport not being fully sanctioned by the Nebraska State Athletic Association last spring.
Gomez was one of fifteen girls from district 6 who competed from western Nebraska at the event.
“This year at the tournament there were 10 weight classes instead of 14 like they boys classes,” said Pete Gomez. “Emma’s weight class consisted of 13 girls in the 190 pound bracket. Her first round turned into a forfeit due to a wrestler not being at the event. Emma wrestled her first match Friday evening against a freshman from Fremont. After winning that match Emma competed against a very respectable wrestler from Winnebago. She earned the pin in the second period against this opponent to advance into the finals.”
“In the finals match the first period was scoreless,” he continued to explain. “In the second period Emma started on bottom, reversed the opponent by setting up a Peterson roll, but unfortunately was rolled while turning her opponent to her back. Emma fought off her back once, but was turned for the pin by a very decent wrestler from West Point Beemer.”
“As a coach and a parent we are very proud to say Emma is a two time Girls State Runner-up to cap off her senior year,” said Pete. “Emma is the first female wrestler to compete all four years at the high school level. Her love for the sport of wrestling has helped inspire other young ladies to consider wrestling as an option at the junior high and high school level.”
Head Bobcat Wrestling Coach, Todd Westover said, “The whole team is excited for her and what she has accomplished in her career here at Hemingford.”
Summary of Matches From Girls State Meet:
Emma Gomez (9-1) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
· Champ. Round 1 - Emma Gomez (Hemingford) 9-1 won by forfeit over Maria Garcia (Paxton) 0-4 (For.)
· Quarterfinal - Emma Gomez (Hemingford) 9-1 won by fall over Hailey O`Brien (Fremont) 3-13 (Fall 0:45)
· Semifinal - Emma Gomez (Hemingford) 9-1 won by fall over Darian Earth (Winnebago) 11-7 (Fall 0:27)
· 1st Place Match - Claire Paasch (West Point Beemer) 25-4 won by fall over Emma Gomez (Hemingford) 9-1 (Fall 2:33)