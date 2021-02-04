Gomez takes runner-up at State

Makes Nebraska history as first girl to compete all four years of high school

Last Friday and Saturday, January 29 and 30, Hemingford Bobcat Senior Wrestler Emma Gomez was one of 180 high school girls to compete at the Nebraska State Wrestling Coaches Association Girls state meet held in York. This is the second year the coaches association has hosted the meet due to the sport not being fully sanctioned by the Nebraska State Athletic Association last spring.

Gomez was one of fifteen girls from district 6 who competed from western Nebraska at the event.

“This year at the tournament there were 10 weight classes instead of 14 like they boys classes,” said Pete Gomez. “Emma’s weight class consisted of 13 girls in the 190 pound bracket. Her first round turned into a forfeit due to a wrestler not being at the event. Emma wrestled her first match Friday evening against a freshman from Fremont. After winning that match Emma competed against a very respectable wrestler from Winnebago. She earned the pin in the second period against this opponent to advance into the finals.”