Hunting for a cause

The 4th Annual Coyote Militia Benefit will be taking place this Saturday, February 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Box Butte County Fair Grounds.

The hunt will also take place on Saturday. Hunters will need to pre-register with event coordinator Ryan Schledewitz at 308-763-1086 before Saturday. Past teams were mailed registration forms.

Schledewitz, a Hemingford Alumni, began organizing benefits to help local families in need after he was saved by Christ.

“Using our passion for hunting and the Love that Christ has for us all as a platform to help those in need,” said Schledewitz. “All in the name of Jesus.”

100 percent of this year’s proceeds raised from the event will be given to Bailey Vogel.

Just seven weeks after the Bailey and her husband Trae Vogel welcomed their daughter Rylynn into the world she noticed a lump in her throat. Following an ultrasound the lump was suspected to be Thyroiditis and she began taking antibiotics but as time went by the lump grew and she began feeling ill. A CT scan was done to take a better look at the lump.