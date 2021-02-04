 Skip to main content
Hunting for a cause
Hunting for a cause

Hunting for a cause

Trae and Bailey Vogel with their daughter Rylynn. The family was selected to receive funds raised from the 2021 Coyote Militia Benefit.

Ice-fishing underway at the Dam

The 4th Annual Coyote Militia Benefit will be taking place this Saturday, February 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Box Butte County Fair Grounds.

The hunt will also take place on Saturday. Hunters will need to pre-register with event coordinator Ryan Schledewitz at 308-763-1086 before Saturday. Past teams were mailed registration forms.

Schledewitz, a Hemingford Alumni, began organizing benefits to help local families in need after he was saved by Christ.

“Using our passion for hunting and the Love that Christ has for us all as a platform to help those in need,” said Schledewitz. “All in the name of Jesus.”

100 percent of this year’s proceeds raised from the event will be given to Bailey Vogel.

Just seven weeks after the Bailey and her husband Trae Vogel welcomed their daughter Rylynn into the world she noticed a lump in her throat. Following an ultrasound the lump was suspected to be Thyroiditis and she began taking antibiotics but as time went by the lump grew and she began feeling ill. A CT scan was done to take a better look at the lump.

“Friday, July 31st, just a week after turning 25, I got a call from my primary asking for Trae and I to come to the clinic,” said Vogel. “That’s when we found out. The CT was not good, showing multiple enlarged lymph nodes with probable etiology of malignant Lymphoma. Not news anyone wants to hear.”

That following Monday, swallowing became difficult and she was checked into the emergency room at Box Butte General Hospital and then transferred to UC Health in Colorado where she underwent a bone marrow biopsy, 3 surgical biopsies on the tumor in her neck where the put a chemo port there for future chemotherapy treatments.

On August 12th, she was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“I'm grieved that any new mom or any parent should endure such tribulation and have been led by the Lord to help her on this journey that I cannot even imagine,” said Schledewitz.

“So join us February 6th for the 4th Annual Coyote Militia Benefit at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. and help Bless this awesome young family!”

The meal will be $10 per plate and a variety of items will be available for bid/raffle. Everyone is welcome.

Follow the Coyote Militia Facebook page or the 4th Annual Coyote Militia Benefit Event Page on Facebook for items that will available.

“I am ready to fight,” said Vogel. “Fight for this little girl God has gifted me with, fight for my family, fight for my future. I want happy days, positive vibes, and positive energy moving forward. We appreciate your love and prayers.”

“The outpouring of support for Trae, Bailey, and Rylynn has been so amazing,” said Bailey’s mother Roxie Smith. “We are very overwhelmed and grateful for the community's response to our needs during this difficult time.” 

For those that are asking how to help with monetary donations for travel and medical expenses, donations can be made at the Consumers Cooperative Credit Union in Bailey Vogel's medical fund. Or sent to Consumers Cooperative Credit Union at 217 Toluca Ave, Alliance, NE 69301.

