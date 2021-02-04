Ice-fishing underway at the Dam

“There’s just something about being out on a frozen lake that makes me happy,” said fisherman Herby Bakkehaug.
Area anglers have been able to enjoy the popular pastime of ice-fishing in recent weeks, even though mild temperatures have caused conditions to vary greatly throughout ponds and reservoirs in the Nebraska Panhandle.
“The ice up here is around 8 to 9 inches thick,” said Box Butte Dam Superintendent Robert Hughes. “So they’ve been fishing the lake pretty hard and seem to be doing well on all species.”
He added that there had been well over 500 fishermen out on the ice at the Dam during the month of January; mostly catching crappie, perch, and northern pike.
Bakkehaug recently enjoyed an ice fishing trip with his father, Roger and nephew, Tim.
“Fishing was great that day, catching was slow though,” he laughed.
He grew up fishing on both frozen and thawed lakes. But there’s just something about ice fishing that he just loves.
“Not real sure if I could pick just one reason that I love it,” he said. “I love the cool weather, love the 5 pole per person, and tip-ups are a lot of fun. Just makes me happy to be out on hard water.”
Other Panhandle locations that have drawn anglers to their frozen waters include Smith Lake Wildlife Management Area, Frye Lake WMA, Walgren SRA, Island Lake on the Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge and the Chadron City Reservoirs.
Sean McKeehan, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officer, said people should be careful no matter what lake they are fishing.
“While some lakes have no ice or a very thin covering, others have enough to support an ATV,” McKeehan said. “With so much variation – sometimes upon the same body of water -- it’s extremely important for anglers to check ice frequently as they walk onto it.”
The Whitney Dock Club was compelled to postpone its annual fishing tournament at Whitney Lake from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23 because of open water and poor ice conditions.
Along with the varied ice conditions, so too are the reports of success. Box Butte, Smith and Island have each been producing panfish for anglers.
In addition to the safety consideration, McKeehan said anglers should study the Nebraska Fishing Guide for regulations. For instance, one special bag limit that is causing confusion is the northern pike limit at Box Butte Reservoir. While a daily bag limit of 10 pike is in effect at that lake, only three can be over 22 inches and only one of those three fish can be over 34 inches. The 2021 Fishing Guide can be viewed and downloaded at outdoornebraska.org with print versions available at NGPC offices soon.
Lake Minatare State Recreation Area and Winters Creek Lake have been off limits to the public as part of the North Platte National Wildlife Refuge’s annual closure, and will open Jan. 15. Both have fishable ice in certain areas. With high winds and above-freezing temperatures in the forecast, any open water is likely to deteriorate surrounding ice.