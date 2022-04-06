11th annual 4-H fundraiser Meal and Silent Auction held March 28 in Alliance

The 11th Annual 4-H Fundraiser Meal & Silent Auction was held on Monday, March 28th at the West Side Event Center in Alliance. This was a very exciting event as the fundraiser was finally held in person since the Coronavirus Pandemic. People of all ages enjoyed each other’s camaraderie and celebrated 4-H in Box Butte County.

The past two years they have held the fundraiser as a drive-thru option only. The Box Butte County 4-H Council and 4-H Staff would like to send a huge thank you to the many 4-H families and community members who came out to support the Box Butte County 4-H program.

The event was well attended and approximately 340 people were served a great meal of a side salad, spaghetti, garlic bread and a delicious dessert. The Box Butte County Junior Leaders Club helped serve meals, bus tables, and kept drinks filled, while Tory McVicker, Helen Iossi, Ali Kaman and their staff & volunteers were busy preparing the meal plates and to-go containers.

Events that took place during the fundraiser were a silent auction and “Buy & Take” table. Over 50 items were donated toward the silent auction and lots of baked goods were donated to the “Buy & Take” table. During the fundraiser, there was a special presentation by Natasha Schumacher with the Nebraska Farm Bureau. They awarded four 4-H youth with a $500 grant toward beginning or expanding their 4-H projects.

The Box Butte County 4-H Council members Briana Bolek, Lee Woltman, Bridget Johnston, Amy Jensen, Tom Burke, Krista Carter, Sierra Banks, Gavin Bell & Delaney Childers, greatly appreciate all who donated silent auction items, items for the “Buy & Take” table, and bought tickets to help fund the Box Butte County 4-H Program. Overall the fundraiser brought in around $6,000. These earnings will be used for scholarships, 4-H workshops, overnight 4-H camps or day 4-H camps, youth leadership opportunities, county fair events, the achievement celebration and much more.

If you would like more information about joining 4-H call the Box Butte County Extension Office at 762-5616 or stop by our Office at 415 Black Hills Ave, Alliance during our office hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.