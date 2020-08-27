2020 Box Butte County Round Robin Winners

The Round Robin Showmanship Contest gives an opportunity for the champion senior showmen from the 4-H divisions in each species of large animals to compete head to head for best all-around senior showman honors at the fair.

Most 4-H'ers would say that it is the highest honor that one can achieve. Each year at the Box Butte County Fair one winner is selected for small animal round robin and one for large animal round robin. The winners are added to a large plaque on display at the Box Butte County Extension office.

The first winner was in 1973 and went to Jerre McLaughlin/horse. Most of you would know her as Jerre Mount. She is a PA at BBGH.

The round robin competition is a contest where each contestant are judged on their showmanship skills with each species of animal. In Box Butte County those are Beef, Dairy, Horse, Hog, and Sheep for the large animal round robin and Cat, Dog, Poultry, Rabbit.

During the 2020 Box Butte County Fair Delaney Childers was awarded Champion in the Large Animal Round Robin.

Large Animal Competitors: Horse – Catherine Bryner, Beef – Ian Thompson, Dairy Goat – Shelby Carr, Meat Goat – Kaylee Davis, Sheep – Delaney Childers, Swine – Specie, Dairy Cow – Specie

Emily Johnston was awarded Champion in the Small Animal Round Robin.

Small Animal Competitors: Cat – Morgan LeMunyan, Dog – Catherine Bryner, Poultry – Emily Johnston, Rabbit – Sierra Banks