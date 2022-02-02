2021 Harvest in the bins

For the past few years, the harvest season has been a challenge. The 2019 harvest was dubbed the “never ending harvest” and 2020 wasn’t much better.
“The 2021 harvest is in the bins,” said Farmer’s Coop General Manager Bart Moseman. “We had plenty of challenges this growing season and are thankful that we were able to fill the bins like we did.”
As one could guess, our extremely dry weather was perhaps the biggest struggle.
“Lack of moisture last winter led to a very low amount of subsoil moisture, which didn’t bode well for this year’s crop,” said Moseman. “The lack of rain in the spring and summer put a tremendous stress on the dryland crops and made it necessary to irrigate literally all season long. When precipitation did come, it was usually frozen in the form of hail.”
“On July 9 a wind and hailstorm started 20 miles west of town and took out a very large area of crops. Wheat, corn, and sunflowers were all heavily impacted. Many fields were totally wiped out while others lost 50-90% of production.”
“During this storm, the high winds destroyed a bin at New Alliance that was being leased by Farmers Coop for wheat storage,” Moseman said. “While most of the wheat that gets dumped in Alliance eventually comes up to Hemingford to ship out on rail, the loss of the bin forced us to transfer wheat as it came in. It caused some logistic challenges and would have been worse if Hemingford hadn’t been experiencing a lack of inbound wheat trucks due to the storm. In the end, we handled more wheat than expected at the New Alliance facility.”
Moseman reported that the quality of wheat that was brought in was pretty good.
“We saw higher protein levels than we have seen in the past several years and test weights were very good,” said Moseman. “Farmers Coop has shipped out several unit trains to the Texas Gulf and to the PNW (Pacific Northwest).”
“Wind, hailstorms, and the dry weather impacted the corn harvest as well,” said Moseman. “While we didn’t handle the number of bushels we wanted in Hemingford, many of our other facilities handled record breaking quantities. The irrigated yields where outstanding, quality was very good with high test weights and good moisture levels. Even with the low dryland yield, we still had a large ground pile and are now working on getting that picked up.”
“So far this marketing year, Farmers Coop hasn’t shipped out any corn via rail, except for a few single cars,” noted Moseman. “The corn is moving by truck to ethanol plants and feedlots. Ethanol margins are currently positive because of higher fuel prices. Feedlots are running thinner margins, yet demand is high for corn in our area.”
If anyone would like help developing a marketing plan for their crop give the Farmer’s Coop Grain Department a call at 308-487-3325.