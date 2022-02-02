2021 Harvest in the bins

For the past few years, the harvest season has been a challenge. The 2019 harvest was dubbed the “never ending harvest” and 2020 wasn’t much better.

“The 2021 harvest is in the bins,” said Farmer’s Coop General Manager Bart Moseman. “We had plenty of challenges this growing season and are thankful that we were able to fill the bins like we did.”

As one could guess, our extremely dry weather was perhaps the biggest struggle.

“Lack of moisture last winter led to a very low amount of subsoil moisture, which didn’t bode well for this year’s crop,” said Moseman. “The lack of rain in the spring and summer put a tremendous stress on the dryland crops and made it necessary to irrigate literally all season long. When precipitation did come, it was usually frozen in the form of hail.”

“On July 9 a wind and hailstorm started 20 miles west of town and took out a very large area of crops. Wheat, corn, and sunflowers were all heavily impacted. Many fields were totally wiped out while others lost 50-90% of production.”