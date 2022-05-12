2022 Aspiring Youth in Ag Scholarship Recipient and Alternate Announced

Keri Votruba’s son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Micki Votruba have awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Ethan Specht and alternate to Daren McConville, both will soon be graduates of the 2022 class at Hemingford High School. This scholarship amounts to $1,000 per year for two years.

The Keri Votruba Aspiring Youth in Ag Scholarship, in his memory, is offered to assist students who are pursuing a major in an agricultural related field at an accredited two or four-year college, university or technical school. The scholarship is available to high school graduating seniors and college freshman.

About Keri Votruba

Votruba was involved in agriculture for sixty years both as a producer and as a member of several banking boards. One of his greatest passions though, was helping young people succeed. Over his lifetime he employed several young people in his operation and worked hard to help them succeed in whatever path they chose.

The scholarship is under the Hemingford Community Foundation which was established to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play.

The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation. More information can be found at https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/.