The Box Butte County 4-H Council congratulates these Box Butte County 4-H members on their high school graduation and wishes them much success.

“We are proud of this well-deserved accomplishment that you have achieved,” said Box Butte County 4-H Coordinator Ashley Fenning.

This year’s Box Butte County 4-H Seniors include: Delaney Childers, Jayda Meyring, Catherine Bryner, Hayden McDonald, RJ Riggs, Jett Eggers, Keagan Hitchcock, Avery Davies, Brayden McGowan, Kenna Montes, Mia Reynolds, and Sonny Gonzales.

The Box Butte County 4-H Council is pleased to announce the three recipients of the 2023 4-H 5C’s Scholarships and the one recipient of the 2023 Sharon Davis Memorial Scholarship. The criteria used to select the recipients included leadership, academics, personal growth, and 4-H career. An emphasis is placed on leadership, involvement, and growth within the 4-H program.

The following High School Seniors were selected to receive scholarships:

Catherine Bryner, Alliance High School, daughter of Dusty & Sally Bryner is presented a $1,000 4-H Box Butte County 5C’s Scholarship.

Jayda Meyring, Alliance High School, daughter of Jay & Shauna Meyring is presented a $1,000 4-H Box Butte County 5C’s Scholarship.

Delaney Childers, Alliance High School, daughter of Jim & Katie Childers is presented a $1,000 4-H Box Butte County 5C’s Scholarship.

Avery Davies, Hemingford High School, daughter of Adam & Jessica Davies is presented with the $500 4-H Sharon Davis Memorial Scholarship.

In addition to the graduating senior scholarships, the 4-H Council awards two $1,000 scholarships annually to 4-H alumni who are sophomore, junior or senior college students and have shared how their 4-H experience has impacted their life.

Recipients this year are Wade Sanders, son of Tom & Teresa Sanders, who is attending Texas Tech University and Shelbee Burke, daughter of Tom & Gail Burke, who is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Congratulations to all the scholarship recipients and thank you to those that submitted a 4-H Scholarship, we hope you will apply again in the again next year,” said Fenning. “Good Luck with all your future endeavors.