Youth will have the opportunity to learn more about bugs while they create a pollinator house on Monday, June 13, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Box Butte County Extension Office.

Participants will learn from a bug expert while attending this class. Youth who are at least 8 years of age are eligible to participate, they do not have to be 4-H members. Families can register online by visiting https://go.unl.edu/biyw or contact the Box Butte Extension Office at 308-762-5616.