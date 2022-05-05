4-H members give back to the county

4-H members care about the community and want to give back to the county that has given them so much. April is volunteer month; 4-H members in the Panhandle have created a community service challenge to volunteer 1,000 hours during the month of April. Box Butte County youth met on April 22 after school to create 250 May Day baskets for teachers, paras, and school staff. This event contributed 39 hours to the service challenge. While this event was fun for the youth to participate in, it also allowed them to think about doing something nice for others. “We chose May Day baskets because we thought it was all activity youth of all ages could participate in to show school staff how much we appreciate everything they do for youth throughout the year.” said Melissa Mracek, 4-H Educator.