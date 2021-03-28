4-H’s impact

You have seen my byline and photos the last couple weeks in the Ledger, but who am I? If you have been wondering, let me introduce myself.
I am the editor of the Star-Herald newspaper and I’ve been helping out with the Ledger over last five weeks. There is a strong chance I will continue helping. But again, who am I?
With this being national Ag Week, I’d like to frame my introduction around the importance ag and 4-H has played in my life.
Growing up on a farm outside of Scottsbluff, showing livestock in 4-H was a way of life. I started out with a lamb, then swine and cattle. However, swine was the Stamans’ specialty.
Dad, along with his brother and my granddad, had large hog operations. So we would select a few head for our 4-H projects each year, work with them and show them at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.
We had some good stock and every year we would be in the running for top honors. Truthfully, I have to say, it was my brother, Bryan, who would be in the running. He had a knack for picking better livestock than I did. As a result, my younger brother would almost always out do me in at the fair.
I don’t remember the year, but my mom started to worry about her oldest son always finishing behind his younger sibling.
“We have to find something Brad can do that is just his thing,” my mom said to my dad. She told me the story much later. “He needs something he can succeed at and not have to compete with Bryan.”
Dad agreed, but what?
“How would you like to join Foto Freaks?” dad asked me one day.
“Foto what?”
“Freaks. It’s a 4-H photography club,” dad said.
Before he asked, I hadn’t given photography much thought. I had shown livestock, but why not. It could be fun.
Dad gave me the family camera, a Kodak Instamatic 104 and took me to the first meeting.
Yutaka Yamamoto told us about the rule of thirds, leading lines, framing and all the other basics of photography. There were a couple other newbies, rookies like myself, and a number of seasoned veterans in the group of Foto Freaks.
Heading home that night dad asked what I thought and if I wanted to become a Foto Freak.
“Yes.”
My answer changed my life forever.
It was in Foto Freaks that I fell in love with photography. Under Yutaka’s leadership, I learned so much about photography and life.
At the fair every year, I hoped to do well in the ring with my hogs, but I longed to do excellent in photography. The first year it was a few reds and blues. As I learned and got better, the ribbon colors changed to blues and purples, then all purples and then trophies.
I also learned how to win and lose with grace, respect for those you competed against who beat you and you beat. I learned to work hard, always be learning and trying to improve.
So for this simple farm kid, losing at the fair to my younger brother turned out to be a very good thing. It opened a door for me, as it does for every kid, whether they live on a farm or in town, to explore who they are and who they can be.