4-H’s impact

You have seen my byline and photos the last couple weeks in the Ledger, but who am I? If you have been wondering, let me introduce myself.

I am the editor of the Star-Herald newspaper and I’ve been helping out with the Ledger over last five weeks. There is a strong chance I will continue helping. But again, who am I?

With this being national Ag Week, I’d like to frame my introduction around the importance ag and 4-H has played in my life.

Growing up on a farm outside of Scottsbluff, showing livestock in 4-H was a way of life. I started out with a lamb, then swine and cattle. However, swine was the Stamans’ specialty.

Dad, along with his brother and my granddad, had large hog operations. So we would select a few head for our 4-H projects each year, work with them and show them at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

We had some good stock and every year we would be in the running for top honors. Truthfully, I have to say, it was my brother, Bryan, who would be in the running. He had a knack for picking better livestock than I did. As a result, my younger brother would almost always out do me in at the fair.

I don’t remember the year, but my mom started to worry about her oldest son always finishing behind his younger sibling.