4-H Schedule Packed Full

Box Butte County 4-H is the heart of the Box Butte County Fair as with any other year. 4-H’ers work hard all year round and finally get to show their hard work off during the Fair.

Here’s a rundown of this year’s 4-H Schedule of Events:

Saturday, July 30

8 a.m. Family Fair Grounds Clean-up

Sunday, July 31

8 a.m. BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot at Woolrich

Monday, August 1

5 p.m. Trap Shooting Contest at Alliance Trap Club

Thursday, August 4

8:30 a.m. Fashion Show Judging — multipurpose hall

9 a.m.-noon Clothing Construction Interview Judging

Noon-1 p.m. 4-H Culinary Challenge – multipurpose hall

7 p.m. Public Fashion Show (Clover Kids included)

ALL Clothing Consumer Management Awards

7 p.m. Music Contest (to follow fashion show in multipurpose hall)

Saturday, August 6

8 a.m. 4-H Horse Show (check-in begins at 7 a.m.)

Sunday, August 7

11 a.m. Cat Show (Cat Show check-in at 10:30 a.m.)

1:30 p.m. Dog Show (Dog Show check-in at 1 p.m.)

Monday, August 8

Extension Office will be moving to Fairgrounds. Open Tuesday, Aug 3

Tuesday, August 9

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Static Exhibits Entry & Interview Judging

Horticulture, Home Environment, Cookie Jar,

Misc. Ag entry at 4-H Exhibit Hall

Foods & Photography – Multipurpose Hall

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Rabbit, Poultry, & Small Pet Entry

1–2 p.m. Clover Kid exhibit entry – Multipurpose Hall

2 p.m. Small Pet Show – Little Red Barn

3 p.m. Clover Kid Pet Parade – Show Ring

3:30 p.m. Little Red Barn Meeting

4 p.m. Rabbit Hopping

Wednesday, August 10

6 a.m.-8 a.m. Pig Entry

8 a.m.–noon Beef, Sheep/Goat Entry

8 a.m. Rabbit Show – Livestock Barn

11 a.m. Poultry Show (show and go)

Noon — 8 p.m. 4-H Building Opens to Public

5 p.m. Livestock Barn meeting – Show Ring Bleachers

Thursday, August 11

8 a.m. Pig Show

1 p.m. Meat Goat Show

3:30 p.m. Unified Showing Show

5:30 p.m. Small Animal Round Robin – Multipurpose Hall

Friday, August 12

8 a.m. Dairy Cow & Dairy Goat Show

9:30 a.m. Beef Show (or 15 minutes after the Dairy show beginning with showmanship)

10–11 a.m. Auction Cake check-in & Interview Judging

1:30 p.m. Sheep Show (or following Beef show)

4 p.m. Cake & Cookie Jar Auction (or following Sheep show)

7 p.m. Large Animal Round Robin Contest

Horse Futurity Presentation

Saturday, August 13

10 a.m. Fair Parade

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Livestock Buyers Barbeque – Multipurpose Hall

1 p.m. Livestock Auction

Sunday, August 14

8 a.m.–10:30 a.m. Release of exhibits and cleaning building & barns