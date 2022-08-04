4-H Schedule Packed Full

Box Butte County 4-H is the heart of the Box Butte County Fair as with any other year. 4-H’ers work hard all year round and finally get to show their hard work off during the Fair.
Here’s a rundown of this year’s 4-H Schedule of Events:
Saturday, July 30
8 a.m. Family Fair Grounds Clean-up
Sunday, July 31
8 a.m. BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot at Woolrich
Monday, August 1
5 p.m. Trap Shooting Contest at Alliance Trap Club
Thursday, August 4
8:30 a.m. Fashion Show Judging — multipurpose hall
9 a.m.-noon Clothing Construction Interview Judging
Noon-1 p.m. 4-H Culinary Challenge – multipurpose hall
7 p.m. Public Fashion Show (Clover Kids included)
ALL Clothing Consumer Management Awards
7 p.m. Music Contest (to follow fashion show in multipurpose hall)
Saturday, August 6
8 a.m. 4-H Horse Show (check-in begins at 7 a.m.)
Sunday, August 7
11 a.m. Cat Show (Cat Show check-in at 10:30 a.m.)
1:30 p.m. Dog Show (Dog Show check-in at 1 p.m.)
Monday, August 8
Extension Office will be moving to Fairgrounds. Open Tuesday, Aug 3
Tuesday, August 9
9 a.m.–1 p.m. Static Exhibits Entry & Interview Judging
Horticulture, Home Environment, Cookie Jar,
Misc. Ag entry at 4-H Exhibit Hall
Foods & Photography – Multipurpose Hall
9 a.m.–1 p.m. Rabbit, Poultry, & Small Pet Entry
1–2 p.m. Clover Kid exhibit entry – Multipurpose Hall
2 p.m. Small Pet Show – Little Red Barn
3 p.m. Clover Kid Pet Parade – Show Ring
3:30 p.m. Little Red Barn Meeting
4 p.m. Rabbit Hopping
Wednesday, August 10
6 a.m.-8 a.m. Pig Entry
8 a.m.–noon Beef, Sheep/Goat Entry
8 a.m. Rabbit Show – Livestock Barn
11 a.m. Poultry Show (show and go)
Noon — 8 p.m. 4-H Building Opens to Public
5 p.m. Livestock Barn meeting – Show Ring Bleachers
Thursday, August 11
8 a.m. Pig Show
1 p.m. Meat Goat Show
3:30 p.m. Unified Showing Show
5:30 p.m. Small Animal Round Robin – Multipurpose Hall
Friday, August 12
8 a.m. Dairy Cow & Dairy Goat Show
9:30 a.m. Beef Show (or 15 minutes after the Dairy show beginning with showmanship)
10–11 a.m. Auction Cake check-in & Interview Judging
1:30 p.m. Sheep Show (or following Beef show)
4 p.m. Cake & Cookie Jar Auction (or following Sheep show)
7 p.m. Large Animal Round Robin Contest
Horse Futurity Presentation
Saturday, August 13
10 a.m. Fair Parade
11 a.m.–1 p.m. Livestock Buyers Barbeque – Multipurpose Hall
1 p.m. Livestock Auction
Sunday, August 14
8 a.m.–10:30 a.m. Release of exhibits and cleaning building & barns