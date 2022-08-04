 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4-H Schedule Packed Full

  • 0

Box Butte County 4-H is the heart of the Box Butte County Fair as with any other year. 4-H’ers work hard all year round and finally get to show their hard work off during the Fair.

Here’s a rundown of this year’s 4-H Schedule of Events:

Saturday, July 30

8 a.m. Family Fair Grounds Clean-up

Sunday, July 31

8 a.m. BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot at Woolrich

Monday, August 1

5 p.m. Trap Shooting Contest at Alliance Trap Club

Thursday, August 4

8:30 a.m. Fashion Show Judging — multipurpose hall

9 a.m.-noon Clothing Construction Interview Judging

People are also reading…

Noon-1 p.m. 4-H Culinary Challenge – multipurpose hall

7 p.m. Public Fashion Show (Clover Kids included)

ALL Clothing Consumer Management Awards

7 p.m. Music Contest (to follow fashion show in multipurpose hall)

Saturday, August 6

8 a.m. 4-H Horse Show (check-in begins at 7 a.m.)

Sunday, August 7

11 a.m. Cat Show (Cat Show check-in at 10:30 a.m.)

1:30 p.m. Dog Show (Dog Show check-in at 1 p.m.)

Monday, August 8

Extension Office will be moving to Fairgrounds. Open Tuesday, Aug 3

Tuesday, August 9

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Static Exhibits Entry & Interview Judging

Horticulture, Home Environment, Cookie Jar,

Misc. Ag entry at 4-H Exhibit Hall

Foods & Photography – Multipurpose Hall

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Rabbit, Poultry, & Small Pet Entry

1–2 p.m. Clover Kid exhibit entry – Multipurpose Hall

2 p.m. Small Pet Show – Little Red Barn

3 p.m. Clover Kid Pet Parade – Show Ring

3:30 p.m. Little Red Barn Meeting

4 p.m. Rabbit Hopping

Wednesday, August 10

6 a.m.-8 a.m. Pig Entry

8 a.m.–noon Beef, Sheep/Goat Entry

8 a.m. Rabbit Show – Livestock Barn

11 a.m. Poultry Show (show and go)

Noon — 8 p.m. 4-H Building Opens to Public

5 p.m. Livestock Barn meeting – Show Ring Bleachers

Thursday, August 11

8 a.m. Pig Show

1 p.m. Meat Goat Show

3:30 p.m. Unified Showing Show

5:30 p.m. Small Animal Round Robin – Multipurpose Hall

Friday, August 12

8 a.m. Dairy Cow & Dairy Goat Show

9:30 a.m. Beef Show (or 15 minutes after the Dairy show beginning with showmanship)

10–11 a.m. Auction Cake check-in & Interview Judging

1:30 p.m. Sheep Show (or following Beef show)

4 p.m. Cake & Cookie Jar Auction (or following Sheep show)

7 p.m. Large Animal Round Robin Contest

Horse Futurity Presentation

Saturday, August 13

10 a.m. Fair Parade

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Livestock Buyers Barbeque – Multipurpose Hall

1 p.m. Livestock Auction

Sunday, August 14

8 a.m.–10:30 a.m. Release of exhibits and cleaning building & barns

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Float at the Hemingford Pool

Float at the Hemingford Pool

This Friday will be float night at the Hemingford Pool! Here’s your one chance to bring your floaties for a dip in the pool. Bring your floaty…

‘Rolling’ right into fair week

‘Rolling’ right into fair week

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair is right around the corner. For 97 straight years the Box Butte County Fair has been a highlight of the summer …

Diorama Food Booth Needs You

Diorama Food Booth Needs You

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce and the Diorama Food Booth need you. They would like to reach out to the churches, church families, and bus…

See you at the Fair!

See you at the Fair!

Not sure what happened to our summer; swimming pools are closing for the season, back-to-school lists are out, and the Box Butte County Fair i…

Remember When...

Going to the fair was so exciting! The whole family piling in the car. And getting into that long line of cars heading for Hemingford. You cou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News