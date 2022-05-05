4-H Wilderness Wonders Camp set for May 26

Grow Your Spark at the 2022 4-H Wilderness Wonders Camp! On May 26, youth in grades 3rd through 5th will be grow a spark with plant science, expressive arts, STEM, and more activities! This camp will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Camp Norwesca. The camp is limited to 40 campers.

May 27 will be a one-day camp for youth ages 5 to 7. These youth members will participate in hands-on science, home environment, healthy living, and animal science activities. from 9 am until 3 pm at Camp Norwesca. This camp is limited to 30 youth. Youth will need to bring their swimming suits and towels to the May 27th camp. The camp flyer and application can be found at the Dawes, Sioux, Box Butte, and Sheridan Extension Offices. The camp flyer and application can be found at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/2022-dawes-county-programs/.

Applications are due by May 13 to the Nebraska Extension-Box Butte Office or can be turned in to the Dawes, Sioux, or Sheridan Extension Offices as well. To find out more about 4-H Wilderness Wonders Camp or other 4-H summer programs, contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 432-3373.