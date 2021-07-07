4-H Youth to Visit Businesses in Alliance and Hemingford and Invite to 2021 Livestock Auction

On Thursday, July 8 starting at 1 p.m. don’t be surprised to be visited by 4-H youth personally inviting you to attend the 2021 Livestock Auction on Saturday, August 7 starting at 1 p.m. Past buyers please be prepared to pose for a picture, we intend to place on a thank you banner to hang up during the fair. New, potential buyers we will have postcards to hand out. We will also have “We Belong” yard signs you can place in your window. We hope to not take up too much of your time. We understand if you are not able to pose for a picture or have room for a sign, please just let the youth know you are not able to at this time. We apologize if your business is not visited, we will do our best to get to as many as we can in our allotted time frame. If you would like to know more about the livestock auction you can call the Extension Office.