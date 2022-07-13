5 Star Metal showcases products during Traders’ Market

Customized metal signs and materials can help a business stand out, accent a wall in a home or serve to add a personalized touch in a man cave. For owners Chad and Jennifer DeWester, 5 Star Metal is a new venture that has allowed them to connect with people, particularly during craft fairs.

“We actually bought it from a local family they had gotten into some other business ventures and it had gotten to be a bit much,” Jennifer said. “They said something about how they thought they were going to sell the business.”

The DeWesters purchased 5 Star Metal in October 2021 and operate a brick and mortar shop on Main Street in Wauneta. Chad is an alumnus of Chadron State College and after his buddy, Ben Huffman, ordered a sign for his ranch, the couple decided to make a trip out during Fur Trade Days.

The DeWesters set up a booth at the Fur Trade Days Traders’ Market and displayed a variety of their products available for purchase and also took orders for large items to be shipped out across the country. There were outdoor gnomes and Huskers signs set up in the grass as well as multiple walls with signs related to ranching, religion, America and the seasons.

“On average a sign takes about an hour to make, depending on how intricate it is,” Jennifer said. “Just the cutting, grinding and powder coat is probably about half an hour.”

The hardest part for the DeWesters is coming up with new ideas and turning those ideas into cohesive designs.

“We’ve got something for everyone — farmers, ranchers, women, hunters,” she said.

Chad has designed several hunting related pieces as well as items for target shooting that he sells at gun shows.

They use a plasma cutter to create the designs, with options for 10-gauge, 14-gauge, 16-gauge metal. They can make small ornaments up to 5-feet, by 7-feet ranch signs, DeWester said.

“We’ve done quite a few signs for business fronts, so that’s been fun to design,” she said.

Golf courses have also ordered drink caddies and tee markers.

After setting up their booth Friday evening, the DeWesters enjoyed meeting new people and getting the business out there.

“This is kind of our first big craft fair that we’ve been to,” she said. “It’s giving me a little boost that I needed because the other two events that we went to were really small and didn’t really have good turnouts. Fur Trade Days is restoring my faith in our decision to come.”

DeWester said one of their popular items is a coaster holder that bolts to the wall that allows people to pull out coasters from the bottom.

To view products available for purchase or customization, visit 5 Star Metal’s website, 5starmetal.com as well as profiles on Facebook and Instagram.