58 people donate blood in Hemingford

Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Wednesday morning, May 11, 58 donors gave life to many other people and for that, the West Nebraska Blood Center (WNBC) is grateful to everyone that came in. WNBC informed the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department, at the event, there was a great need for O- and O+ blood types due to recent traumatic events in the Panhandle. Another round of calls and text messages went out expressing the need to restock the shelves at WNBC and the cots remained full until closing time at 12:00.

Colleen Garner, Danny Sample and Jameson Wood were first time donors while John Annen, Robyn Armenta, Briana Bolek, JaeAnn Bradt, Shad Bryner, Deb Campbell, Mike Cardona, Jami Childers, Lacy Covey, Joei Cullan, Brandy Dahlberg, Lori Dannar, Roger Davies, Dennis Folkerts, Jeanine Gasseling, Michaela Gasseling, Gary Gettert, John Goldstedt, Melissa Haas, Barbara Hennings, Mike Honstein, Barb Keegan, Taylor Keegan, Michelle Kluver, Emily Knote, Sara Knote, Marshall Lamont, Dave McKee, Susan Morava, Dena Paris, Brad Petersen, Luey Petersen, Robert Planansky, Rodney Planansky, Jessica Pritchard, John Prochazka, Rod Prochazka, Vy Prochazka, Jeff Schumacher, Martin Schumacher, Natasha Schumacher, Trish Schumacher, Brett Sorensen, Becky Stratton, Dave Swanson, Rhonda Swanson, Dave Timmens, Ed Wernke, Mary Wernke, Kami Wills, Bruce Winten, and Ron Wood brought the number of donors to 55. Nancy Crowe, Melvin Crowe, and Brad Olsen also donated and brought the total number to 58.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for August 17 and we should be able to go back to our pre-COVID set-up allowing for a better flow through the process. The HVFD wishes to thank those who took time out of their busy schedules to quite possibly give someone another day to be with their family. Stay safe this summer.