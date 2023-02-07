More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
- College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
- College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg
- College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
- College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
- College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
- College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
- College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
- Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Andy Belser.
- Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Following Box Butte County students made the Dean’s List:
Hemingford:
Alex Neefe, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
Alliance:
Madison Elizabeth Adam, junior, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics;
Shelbee Burke, freshman, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12);
Aaron Matthew Farritor, freshman, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management;
Chloe Mann, freshman, Dean's List, College of Engineering, civil engineering;
Maycee Quick, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management;
Elise Stoike, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12).
For the full Deans' List, visit https://go.unl.edu/deanslist-fall22.