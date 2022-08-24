60's Night a Success

It was a busy afternoon and evening on Friday, Aug. 19 here in Hemingford.

The Big Red BBQ hosted by the Hemingford Boosters was going on over at the high school with volleyball and football scrimmages followed by the meal at Bobcat Football Field.

Simultaneously, around 5 p.m. the 700 block of Box Butte was closed for 60’s Night in Hemingford. Classic cars lined the street for the event hosted by the American Legion-James Berry Post 9, Valor General Store and Gus’s Bar.

33 classic cars, trucks, bikes, and bicycles were entered from a number of local car owners and members of the Route 385 Cruiser.

It seemed as everyone really enjoyed walking around looking at the cars while enjoying live music by Keith Reid of the Crazy Louie Band. Legion volunteers served up hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and walking tacos plus cherry colas to drink.

Children (and a few adults) took part in the hula hoop contest. Winners of that event were Donna Line in the adult division and Aubrey Schledewitz in the youth division.

“A big shout out to all who helped make Hemingford 1960 a success,” said Legion Manager Margaret Hansen. “I‘m not going to name everyone as there was so many I’m afraid I’ll miss someone. But I do want to thank John and Lacey (Covey) from Valor General Store for helping sponsor and helping on the street all night. We are so blessed that they moved to Hemingford and opened the hardware store back up.”

“It was awesome, it was like a groovy night,” said Lacey Covey. “It felt like the community was just strolling around enjoying themselves; the kids were having fun!”

“It was so exciting that we had such a great turnout,” Covey said. “People were able to come over after the Big Red BBQ so that was great plus we had beautiful weather so it was just perfect.”

People Choice Winner was given to Jim Zaijc with his 1956 Ford F100. The trophy for People Choice was made by 11-year-old Jacen Buskirk.

“We gave away some pretty big door prizes that people seemed to be happy with,” said Covey.

Valor General Store donated three door prizes. Winners were:

Kenny Horstman — Lucas brand car care kit

Richard Roes — A VP Racing gas can

Michael Sabala — Foldable foam creeper pad

“I think it was a very successful fundraiser for the Legion and I can’t wait to do it again,” said Covey.