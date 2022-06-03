68th Alumni Banquet held in gym

The Hemingford Alumni Association invited alumni to reconnect with old friends and classmates during the 68th Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 29 in the Hemingford High School Gym.

As with most things it seems, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the banquet with the last one being held in May of 2019. A total of 24 classes will be honored this year making it the largest banquet in the history of the event. Classes honored were:

80 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1940, 1941, 1942

70 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1950, 1951, 1952

60 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1960, 1961, 1962

50 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1970, 1971, 1972

40 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1980, 1981, 1982

30 year reunions of HHS Classes of 1990, 1991, 1992

20 year reunions of HHS Classes of 2000, 2001, 2002

10 year reunions of HHS Classes of 2010, 2011, 2012

Four of the oldest in attendance were four ladies celebrating their 74th class reunion from the class of 1949. Donna (Price) Dufek, Lois (Horstman) White, Dorothy (Maiefski) Swanson, and Florence (Nyquist) Walters enjoyed an evening of catching up with one another during the banquet. They were honored with bouquets of flowers and a special gift.

Sharing stories about the days when they were younger when Lois would ride her pony to town and children would gather around. The four ladies are among the nine still left from their class.

“We were still the Spudpickers then and we didn’t have any girls’ sports,” said Swanson.

While other class reunion tables enjoyed reminiscing through yearbooks the ladies of the 1949 table relied on memories as there was no yearbook printed then due to the paper shortage caused by the war.

Dufek was crowned the first ever homecoming queen during a dance hosted by the James Barry Post No. 9 but held at the school. Over 500 alumni and students attended the dance. Dufek’s attendants were Louise Price, Carole Heeren, and Devona Jespersen.

Dufek was also the class Secretary along with Bob Kriz-President, Dale Hansen-VP, and Helen Greenwood-Treasurer.

Alumni volunteer Jenilee Woltman thanked everyone for coming.

Hemingford High Class of 2022 Destiny Hanson played the National Anthem on the trumpet to start off the ceremony while alumni joined in and sang the words.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Misty (Prochazka) Curtis. She is a 2000 graduate of Hemingford and will be the Junior/Senior High Principal for Hemingford for the 2022-2023 year.

The Class of 1950 was also honored with three in attendance. Those were Lawrence Phillips, Arlee Phillips, and Henry Heinz. Lawrence was also recognized as being the oldest in attendance at 93 years old.

“All three still live within four miles of the school that they attended from first through eighth grade,” said Curtis. “They had 39 in their class and they think that 15 are still living, this includes the three that graduated from Hemingford High School.

The nearly 200 in attendance spent the evening reminiscing as different classes took turns doing presentations.

