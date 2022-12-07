7 holiday gift ideas for the outdoors enthusiast

Doing some holiday shopping for someone who loves the outdoors? Find what you’re looking for with these seven gift ideas from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission:

Annual state park permits

Give the gift of experiences – one year’s worth of access to over 70 scenic state parks from one end of the state to the other. With opportunities for hiking, fishing, camping, wildlife watching or just enjoying the beautiful outdoors, Nebraska‘s state parks have something for everyone.

2023 Nebraskaland Calendar

You can enjoy gorgeous Nebraska scenes all year long with the 2023 Nebraskaland Calendar. Each month features a spectacular Nebraska image taken by a Nebraskaland photographer, along with plenty of room to pencil in notes. It’s great for both the home and the office.

Game and Parks “Bucks”

Let someone choose their own gift of the outdoors with Game and Parks “Bucks,” which work like a gift card. They can be used for everything from permits and magazine subscriptions to camping, shooting range fees and more.

Nebraskaland Holiday Special

Save up to 75% on a subscription to Nebraskaland Magazine and receive the award-winning 2023 Nebraskaland calendar. Deals start at just $24 for a one-year subscription. Nebraskaland is a great fit for outdoor enthusiasts, filled with scenic images and engaging stories on outdoor recreation, wildlife, parks and people.

Annual hunting or fishing permits

If you know someone who loves to fish or hunt, make your gift-giving easy and get them a permit allowing them to enjoy those activities all year long. This also could be a good gift for someone who would appreciate the nudge to try a new hobby or get back into an old one.

Hard card permits

This new option offers an alternative to carrying a paper permit with you in the field. When you buy a permit, you can choose to add on a wallet-sized hard card – complete with beautiful artwork of a crappie or pheasant – onto your purchase for just $6. It displays your current permits and hunter ID, and will stand up to water and repeated trips in and out of pockets and tackle boxes.

Lifetime permits and stamps

Treat someone special to the gift that lasts a lifetime – a Nebraska lifetime permit. It is the ultimate gift for any hunter or angler and an investment in the future.