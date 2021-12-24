A Child was Born

As you celebrate the miracle that took place in a humble manger so many Christmases ago, may you be filled with a sense of peace, joy, contentment and love.

The Madonna and Child photo on the front of the Hemingford Ledger began 66 years ago. The figure of the Madonna is one of the most easily recognizable; most frequently produced images in the history of art. The word Madonna is derived from the Italian 'ma donna,' or 'my lady' and is used to describe Mary, the mother of Christ.

The 2021 Madonna and Child are Alaina and Ryker Schaneman.

Ryker Cain Schaneman was born on August 21, 2021 in Scottsbluff. He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and measured 20.5 in. long.

His proud parents are Alaina and Brandon Schaneman of Hemingford. Ryker’s big brother Hayden McDonald is a junior at Hemingford High.

He is the grandson of Jim & Helen McDonald of Denio, Nev.; Phyllis & Roy Jesse of Hemingford; and Scott & Becky Schaneman of Scottsbluff. He is the great-grandson of Tom McDonald of Alliance and Dorothy Schaneman of Scottsbluff.

