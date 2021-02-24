A family affair at Barb’s Blossoms

For more than 30 years, Barb’s Blossoms has been a family business in Hemingford.
Beginning in the late 1980s, Barb Lehl began running a shop out of her home, then she opened up a shop in town. Three locations later, the business landed in its current location on Box Butte Avenue.
The business was finished around Valentine’s Day 2006, but unfortunately it was just a few months later when Lehl died, leaving the shop in the hands of her husband, Larry.
The Lehls’ daughter, Becci Braun, was a new mom, and after returning to her position as an investigator with the Alliance Police Department, she decided to be a stay-at-home mom. Three days after Braun’s “retirement” from the police department, Barb Lehl died.
“My dad was kind of in a hurry,” Braun said. “He’s like, ‘We need to get somebody in there,’ and I’m like, ‘Dad, you can’t trust everybody.’ So, I was like, ‘Well, if anybody’s going to give her a bad name, let it be me.’ So, here I am.”
Larry Lehl still owns the business and Braun handles the operation.
“Probably for sentimental reasons,” Braun said. “I was able to raise my daughter (Regan) in here, not take her to daycare, which had challenges, but now she’s 15 and a freshman. Here I am going, ‘What’s next?’”
A native of Hemingford, Braun grew up on a farm west of Hemingford before she went to college in Kearney, earning a degree in criminal justice. She went on to work in the sheriff’s department in Kearney before working in a prison in Colorado. From there, it was a move back to the area and the Alliance PD, where she worked for about nine years, finishing up as an investigator.
With no formal floral training or background outside of hanging out in the shop with her mother, it’s been an interesting transition for Braun.
“There is good and bad with being a police officer,” she said. “I always called it the dark side. It’s a lot different issuing somebody a citation versus, ‘Here’s flowers.’ People are a lot more excited.
“It’s just one of those things, you know, what extremes. Who does that, goes from a cop to flowers?”
The flower shop has been a good fit for the family as it provides Braun the ability to get to Regan’s events and contribute financially along with husband, Monte, who works for the railroad.
Braun, who lives in Alliance, serves both communities, and said it can be a challenge at times when the weather is bad, but she enjoys the hometown atmosphere.
In the years she’s run the business, Braun said she’s come to appreciate making her own money by running a business as opposed to collecting a paycheck working for someone else. She’s also come to appreciate more that her mom did.
“I often wonder how my mom did it at her age,” Braun said. “There’s times where I’m worn out after I’m done, like after Mother’s Day weekend or Valentine’s Day. I do tux rentals for prom, and at the end of that weekend, after doing corsages and boutonnières and tuxes, getting them out, getting them back, packing them up, I’m just like, ‘How did she do this?’ I’m half her age, and I don’t know.”
The legacy of the business is important to Braun.
“When (mom) passed away, you realize how many people, how many lives she touched, and how important the business was to the community,” Braun said. “I went off to college, did my own thing, living my own life, basically, knowing she had her own business. I’d help her out from time to time, but I was busy.
“But, after she passed away, there were so many people who reached out and said, ‘Oh, please don’t close. Please don’t close.’ It’s then when you kind of feel like the community wants you and needs you.”