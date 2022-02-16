‘A Glimpse of Spirit’ on Display

Local artist, Jean Jensen will have her work on display in the upper Garwood and Skala Galleries at the Carnegie Arts Center. The exhibit “A Glimpse of Spirit” will be up from Feb. 15 until March 20. With an artist reception scheduled for February 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Traveling allowed Jean to see Western Nebraska with a new perspective and to see the natural, largely untouched beauty of her childhood home,” said Gibson. “Returning to Nebraska, she began 35-year career as an artist. Mostly, Jean paints local subjects, combining her passion for the region with the aliveness and energy that she experienced in Kenya. She is skilled in watercolor, pastel and oil, using the raw emotive power of brilliant colors to capture the essence of flowers, wildlife, people and landscapes. Jean has attended the Autumn Art Workshop for twenty-eight years and serves on its board. She has taught some middle and high school art classes and community workshops. She lives near Lewellen, where she and her two brothers are the exhibiting artists and owners of the Most Unlikely Place gallery and café.”