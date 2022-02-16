‘A Glimpse of Spirit’ on Display

Local artist, Jean Jensen will have her work on display in the upper Garwood and Skala Galleries at the Carnegie Arts Center. The exhibit “A Glimpse of Spirit” will be up from Feb. 15 until March 20. With an artist reception scheduled for February 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
“Please join us in celebrating this wonderful local artist,” said Carnegie Arts Center Director Kyren Gibson.
“Traveling allowed Jean to see Western Nebraska with a new perspective and to see the natural, largely untouched beauty of her childhood home,” said Gibson. “Returning to Nebraska, she began 35-year career as an artist. Mostly, Jean paints local subjects, combining her passion for the region with the aliveness and energy that she experienced in Kenya. She is skilled in watercolor, pastel and oil, using the raw emotive power of brilliant colors to capture the essence of flowers, wildlife, people and landscapes. Jean has attended the Autumn Art Workshop for twenty-eight years and serves on its board. She has taught some middle and high school art classes and community workshops. She lives near Lewellen, where she and her two brothers are the exhibiting artists and owners of the Most Unlikely Place gallery and café.”
The Box Butte Art Society Spring show will be from February 15 until March 20.
The Spring Show is the annual guild show of the Box Butte Art Society, based in Alliance. The show is judged by professional artist, Michelle Denton, Director of the West Nebraska Arts Center. The objective of the society is to promote and advance the study and appreciation of Art in general. This is for art appreciators, art crafters, weekend art enthusiasts, semi-professionals, and professionals.
“If you like art, we like you and want you to join,” said Gibson. “It's only a once a year $15 fee to be a member. We hold a monthly meeting where we learn fun techniques that are easily tackled by an art enthusiast at any level. Currently we have a group of over 40 members from the Alliance, Hemingford, and Chadron.areas. Don’t miss seeing these great works from all ages and skill levels!”
February 12 will be the last day to see Bob Peltz’s exhibit “Artistic Vistas: Local and Far”.
“He has successfully worked in numerous art fields, including impressionistic painting, abstract design, illustration, portraiture, and cartooning,” said Gibson. “He has won three international and seven national awards for his art. Peltz has been Carnegie’s youth art camp instructor for over ten years, and we are fortunate to have him involved with our organization.”
February 22 the Carnegie will be displaying “Wonders”, Alliance Middle School and St. Agnes Elementary student work in the studio gallery. Their exhibit will be on display until March 26.
“Please come support these young artists amazing creativity,” encouraged Gibson.
