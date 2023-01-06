A look at the '22 Harvest

Fall harvest wound down throughout our trade territory just before December. Marking one of the earliest ending fall harvests that this area has had for quite some time.

“Sunflower acres were up in our southern region this year,” said Farmers Coop General Manager Bart Moseman. “Hemingford has been challenged with keeping space opened for inbound loads. The merchandising team has done a good job of getting sunflowers sold and shipped to make room for what was coming in. Northern region acres where steady; Overall yields were average.”

Moseman noted that the quality of the sunflowers were lower than in years past.

“I think the dryness and heat had negative impact on the crop,” he said. “Foreign material was overall higher, and it might have been from how dry the crop was. Test weights were also lower than we are accustomed to.”

“Corn yields were widely variable throughout our trade territory,” said Moseman. ”There were some very good reported irrigated yields along with some very poor yields. The weather never gave any break with heat and moisture. Marginal ground or any problems with water application really exacerbated the yield drag. Dryland was, of course, extremely low.”

“Corn will stay domestic this year. When it rains Hemingford ships corn out on rail over the Hereford TX market and sometimes Mexico. It didn’t rain so the Nebraska panhandle, western Kansas, and Colorado are corn deficit this year. Basis is historically strong right now and the debate is if it’s going to get stronger or not after this harvest. We know shuttle trains of corn that have been traded into this region puts a lid on basis. With high priced futures, historically strong basis, and virtually no board carry, I think there might be more downside risk than upside potential. If you have the corn in the bin and don’t have it priced give us a call to discuss put options and hedge-to-arrive contracts.”

Extension Educator John Thomas weighed in on the 2022 wheat harvest.

“There were some really poor yields and a few good yields, but overall the yields in the Panhandle are about 50% of normal. A lot of the harvested wheat had a light test weight as well.”

Dry bean harvest in the Nebraska panhandle took longer than usual this season due to extended planting this spring by growers. Warm temperatures combined with more windy days this summer contributed to less pods setting on the plants resulting in lower-than-average yields. Hail was a factor for growers but was not widespread.

Overall yields this growing season is around 39 bushels per acre, slightly down from previous years. There were approximately 107,000 acres of dry beans harvested in Nebraska this season.

John Thomas, Nebraska Extension Educator, will present results on the 2022 dry bean on-farm research conducted in the Panhandle on February 15 at the Knight Museum in Alliance.