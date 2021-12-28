A packed house for the Hemingford Holiday Play

The group helps to save Peter Pan only to learn that pirates have captured and frozen Santa Claus. Without Santa the elves are left sad and lonely.

“It was so much fun but I was very nervous,” said Lanee Sorensen who played Pinkie, one of four Santa’s Elves.

When asked who her favorite character was she said, “Probably me” with a smile.

Her favorite part of the play was when Captain Hook and his band of pirates tried to make Pinkie and the other elves walk the plank.

The audience was taken on an adventure as Captain Hook and his pirates sung "On the Worst Day of Christmas" and a group of cute lost toys sang "Toys to the World for Everyone".

In the frozen tundra, Snow Fairies (played by Kamryn Haas, Adde Bryner and Kennedy Mahony) asked for help from audience help un-freeze Tinker Bell and then Santa Claus.

The Lost Toys gathered on Santa's sleigh and off he flew to deliver Christmas toys to children all over the world.