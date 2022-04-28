Agsplosion festival kicks off in Hemingford, bringing agriculture to area students

Hemingford elementary students participated with over 120 Box Butte County second grade students in the Agsplosion Festival last week where they had the chance to experience hands-on education about Nebraska agriculture. Students from Alliance were able to join in on the fun.

The Hemingford location at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds held on Monday, April 25 was the first of five Agsplosions to take place. In the weeks to come, the Agsplosion Festival will visit youth in Dawes, Morrill, Cheyenne, and Scotts Bluff counties.

“Agsplosion is very important for students, families, and educators to work together to emphasize the importance of agriculture in our community,” said Box Butte County 4H Coordinator Ashley Fenning. This program also helped familiarize youth about where their food comes from and the by-products they use in their daily lives.”

Fenning said, “One teacher said the material the students learned during the Agsplosion field day relates well with what they have been taught in the classroom.”

Another teacher said, “My kids loved what they learned. They stayed engaged the whole day.”

“My students learned that popcorn and potato chips come from Nebraska,” said another teacher.

The young learners spent the day rotating through stops about corn, soybeans, pigs, dry edible beans, wheat, beef cattle, irrigation, dairy, ag careers, and ag technology. Educators and assistants from Nebraska Extension led the activities. Some of what the students learned:

• Swine: The basics of swine life cycle and production; and how pigs are raised to produce safe, quality meat for consumers.

• Corn: How the No. 1 crop produced in Nebraska is planted and grown; about the three main types of corn produced in the state; and products from corn, such as popcorn and ethanol.

• Wheat: How winter wheat is grown and harvested in the Panhandle; how wheat is ground up to make flour; and the difference between whole wheat and white flour. They also got to grind their own flour using pestle and mortar sets.

• Potatoes: How potatoes go from farm to factory, and how their nutritional value depends on how they are cooked; and that 85 percent of the potatoes grown in Nebraska are made into Lay’s potato chips.

• Animals and Machinery: Students got to pet live animals and see machinery at work; learned about animal products and by-products; about the importance ag technology plays in the production of crops in the United States.

• Beans: The importance to Nebraska of soybeans in central and eastern Nebraska and dry edible beans in western Nebraska; both crops are sold within the U.S. and internationally for human consumption; and soybeans are also an important component of animal feed rations.

• Beef: The nutritional value of beef that is rich in Protein, Vitamin B and Iron; also by-products supplied by cattle, including leather, medicines, lotions, and gelatin.

• Dairy: The process of milk production from feed to refrigerator; samples of cheese sticks provided by the Oshkosh Heifer Development.

• Irrigation: What irrigation is and why it is so important to Nebraska agriculture; how irrigation technology has changed over time; and how those changes have improved our water-use efficiency.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.