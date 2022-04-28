 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Agsplosion festival kicks off in Hemingford, bringing agriculture to area students

  • 0
Agsplosion festival

Hemingford students Abby Frost and Nevaeh Thompson check out the odel hog farm while learning about caring for pigs.

Hemingford elementary students participated with over 120 Box Butte County second grade students in the Agsplosion Festival last week where they had the chance to experience hands-on education about Nebraska agriculture. Students from Alliance were able to join in on the fun.

The Hemingford location at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds held on Monday, April 25 was the first of five Agsplosions to take place. In the weeks to come, the Agsplosion Festival will visit youth in Dawes, Morrill, Cheyenne, and Scotts Bluff counties.

Agsplosion festival

Students took turns digging in the soil before planting corn, then watering it during a relay style race. 

“Agsplosion is very important for students, families, and educators to work together to emphasize the importance of agriculture in our community,” said Box Butte County 4H Coordinator Ashley Fenning. This program also helped familiarize youth about where their food comes from and the by-products they use in their daily lives.”

Fenning said, “One teacher said the material the students learned during the Agsplosion field day relates well with what they have been taught in the classroom.”

People are also reading…

Agsplosion festival

Hemingford second grade teacher Dee Hannaford stands in the background as her students learn about milk.

Another teacher said, “My kids loved what they learned. They stayed engaged the whole day.”

“My students learned that popcorn and potato chips come from Nebraska,” said another teacher.

Agsplosion festival

Misha Craig carefully puts his corn back in the cup. The corn was used for a game of Bingo as students learned about milk.

The young learners spent the day rotating through stops about corn, soybeans, pigs, dry edible beans, wheat, beef cattle, irrigation, dairy, ag careers, and ag technology. Educators and assistants from Nebraska Extension led the activities. Some of what the students learned:

Agsplosion festival

Hemingford Elementary second grade students from Joei Cullan's classroom answer questions with a true or hog wash response while learning about pigs.

• Swine: The basics of swine life cycle and production; and how pigs are raised to produce safe, quality meat for consumers.

• Corn: How the No. 1 crop produced in Nebraska is planted and grown; about the three main types of corn produced in the state; and products from corn, such as popcorn and ethanol.

Agsplosion festival

Alliance elementary students get educated on corn and the history of farming.

• Wheat: How winter wheat is grown and harvested in the Panhandle; how wheat is ground up to make flour; and the difference between whole wheat and white flour. They also got to grind their own flour using pestle and mortar sets.

• Potatoes: How potatoes go from farm to factory, and how their nutritional value depends on how they are cooked; and that 85 percent of the potatoes grown in Nebraska are made into Lay’s potato chips.

• Animals and Machinery: Students got to pet live animals and see machinery at work; learned about animal products and by-products; about the importance ag technology plays in the production of crops in the United States.

• Beans: The importance to Nebraska of soybeans in central and eastern Nebraska and dry edible beans in western Nebraska; both crops are sold within the U.S. and internationally for human consumption; and soybeans are also an important component of animal feed rations.

• Beef: The nutritional value of beef that is rich in Protein, Vitamin B and Iron; also by-products supplied by cattle, including leather, medicines, lotions, and gelatin.

Agsplosion festival

Hemingford Elementary principal Eric Arneson stopped in to check out the activities and sample the butter that Dee Hannahford's students made.

• Dairy: The process of milk production from feed to refrigerator; samples of cheese sticks provided by the Oshkosh Heifer Development.

• Irrigation: What irrigation is and why it is so important to Nebraska agriculture; how irrigation technology has changed over time; and how those changes have improved our water-use efficiency.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News