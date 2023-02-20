The Alliance Arts Council is bringing three powerhouse female singers, Divas Through the Decades, to Alliance on Saturday, Feb. 25. The concert will be at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Co-presenters for the event are Western Nebraska Real Estate, Harris Sales, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio, FNIC and FNBO.

Divas Through the Decades is a musical tribute to some of the most influential female vocalists in American pop music, featuring songs from the '40's, through today's current hits. The show features music made famous by various divas including Tina Turner, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Gloria Estefan, Madonna, Beyonce, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and many more.

The Diva's stage show is filled with electrifying vocals, cutting edge choreography, great costume changes and a high energy performance that is second to none. Their musicianship offers unequalled authenticity as well as tons of fun. Not only will the audience experience iconic music and incredible singing and dancing, but also they will find comedy and sentiment throughout the performance as they witness the girls getting the audience involved and participating in the show. There is truly something for everyone in this timeless production.

The three divas have performed all over the country including state fairs, festivals, corporate and private events, as well as performing on NBS’s “America’s Got Talent” in Hollywood, California.

Tickets to their Alliance performance are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for students. Advance tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center and tickets will also be sold at the door.