Alliance Chamber Holds Annual Banquet

“The Friend of Alliance award is designed to honor an Alliance individual or couple who has been a Friend of Alliance through their community leadership and contributions,” said Unzicker. “This award recognizes the potential of all residents as valued members and leaders of Alliance.”

“Stanley Todd Harris graduated from Alliance High School in 1959. Afterwards, he served in the U.S. Navy as a sonarman, later returning to Alliance and marrying Cheryl (Edwards) Harris on Dec. 16, 1961.”

“Throughout his life, Todd enjoyed many hobbies, including ranching, golfing, and playing card and board games with family and friends. Anything his children were involved in Todd was involved in too: from coaching Old Timers Baseball to the Jaycee youth wrestling program to being a 4-H Top Flight Livestock Leader. People who knew Todd knew he didn’t have a lazy bone in his body.”

“Todd was a member of many organizations. He was a member of Alliance Masonic Lodge #183 where he held many offices, the Alliance Eagles Club, American Legion Post #7, the Panhandle Golf Association, and a lifetime member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church where he served on vestry and choir.”