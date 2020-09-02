 Skip to main content
Alliance city manager resigns, effective immediately
Jeff Sprock

Jeff Sprock served as the city administrator in Mitchell before leaving for Alliance.

 JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald

Alliance City Councilors are calling a special meeting Friday morning at 10 a.m. to formally accept a resignation from the city manager, and possibly appoint an interim to the position.

Officials from the City of Alliance told the Star-Herald Wednesday that City Manager Jeff Sprock verbally resigned Tuesday. The resignation was effective immediately.

Sprock did not respond to a request for comment.

The Alliance Times reported Sprock was not present at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Sprock switched to a career in municipal governance as Mitchell city administrator in October 2015 after nearly a decade as a field data coordinator with the North Platte Natural Resources District.

Sprock went to Alliance in November 2018 as deputy to then-City Manager Rick Kuckkahn, to assume the full position after Kuckkahn’s retirement. Sprock took over in March 2019 and held the position a little over a year.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

